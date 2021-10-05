Announcing the Launch of EverConnect, a Performance Marketing and Lead Generation Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Announcing the Launch of EverConnect, a Performance Marketing and Lead Generation Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

EverConnect consolidates three industry-leading lead generation products to create a one-stop shop for marketers and service professionals to connect with consumers

PR Newswire

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) announced the launch of EverConnect, a performance marketing platform that connects businesses with consumers who are shopping for services in their local areas. Consolidating the strengths of three marketing businesses – Keyword Connects, 33 Mile Radius, and Remodeling.com – service providers can now access a robust set of marketing tools to acquire quality consumer leads through multiple channels.

logo_Logo.jpg

EverCommerce announces the launch of EverConnect, a Performance Marketing Platform for service providers.

"We're excited to launch EverConnect, which provides a one-stop shop for marketers and service professionals to connect with consumers," said Matt Feierstein, President of EverCommerce. "The integration of these three business under the EverConnect brand expands on our vision to provide vertically-tailored, end-to-end solutions to global service SMBs, enabling them to accelerate growth, streamline operations, and improve consumer experience."

To meet the specific needs of service providers, EverConnect is launching three new products that can be tailored to their business requirements.

  • EverConnect Live generates exclusive leads and inbound phone calls to partners
  • EverConnect Direct deploys dedicated, branded campaigns designed to drive qualified leads
  • EverConnect Marketplace is a self-service, auction-based platform for acquiring consumer leads

EverConnect also provides its customers with a single account manager and a combined support and lead fulfillment structure.

"For service providers, particularly regional and national brands, creating the right mix of consumer marketing channels usually requires assembling and managing multiple vendors," said Tim Gill, president of EverConnect. "These businesses are looking for efficiencies in their processes and improved return on marketing spend. With this launch, EverConnect is aligning our customer consultation and lead fulfillment engine around our customers, giving them a single point of contact invested in their success."

EverConnect is a sponsor of LeadsCon in Las Vegas, NV, and the EverConnect team will be on-site at Booth 260 to answer questions and share information about vertically-tailored lead generation solutions.

For more information about EverConnect, visit everconnect.com.

About EverConnect:

EverConnect is the performance marketing solutions group of EverCommerce, focused on building successful marketing and lead-generation programs for service-based businesses. Through category and location-specific coverage, EverConnect clients are able to drive awareness, build brand image, and acquire targeted consumer leads in their service areas. Learn more at everconnect.com.

About EverCommerce:

EverCommerce [Nasdaq: EVCM] is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our potential for growth, current and future rebranding initiatives, and future operations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our limited operating history and evolving business; our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; we may reduce our rate of acquisitions and may be unsuccessful in achieving continued growth through acquisitions; revenues and profits generated through acquisitions may be less than anticipated, and we may fail to uncover all liabilities of acquisition targets; we may not be able to continue to expand our share of our existing vertical markets or expand into new vertical markets; we face intense competition in each of the industries in which we operate; our rebranding initiatives may not be as successful as anticipated as well as the other factors described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

favicon.png?sn=LA26658&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-launch-of-everconnect-a-performance-marketing-and-lead-generation-platform-301391182.html

SOURCE EverCommerce

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA26658&Transmission_Id=202110050900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA26658&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment