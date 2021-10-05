Announcing the Launch of EverConnect, a Performance Marketing and Lead Generation Platform

PR Newswire

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) announced the launch of EverConnect, a performance marketing platform that connects businesses with consumers who are shopping for services in their local areas. Consolidating the strengths of three marketing businesses – Keyword Connects, 33 Mile Radius, and Remodeling.com – service providers can now access a robust set of marketing tools to acquire quality consumer leads through multiple channels.

"We're excited to launch EverConnect, which provides a one-stop shop for marketers and service professionals to connect with consumers," said Matt Feierstein, President of EverCommerce. "The integration of these three business under the EverConnect brand expands on our vision to provide vertically-tailored, end-to-end solutions to global service SMBs, enabling them to accelerate growth, streamline operations, and improve consumer experience."

To meet the specific needs of service providers, EverConnect is launching three new products that can be tailored to their business requirements.

EverConnect Live generates exclusive leads and inbound phone calls to partners

generates exclusive leads and inbound phone calls to partners EverConnect Direct deploys dedicated, branded campaigns designed to drive qualified leads

deploys dedicated, branded campaigns designed to drive qualified leads EverConnect Marketplace is a self-service, auction-based platform for acquiring consumer leads

EverConnect also provides its customers with a single account manager and a combined support and lead fulfillment structure.

"For service providers, particularly regional and national brands, creating the right mix of consumer marketing channels usually requires assembling and managing multiple vendors," said Tim Gill, president of EverConnect. "These businesses are looking for efficiencies in their processes and improved return on marketing spend. With this launch, EverConnect is aligning our customer consultation and lead fulfillment engine around our customers, giving them a single point of contact invested in their success."

EverConnect is a sponsor of LeadsCon in Las Vegas, NV, and the EverConnect team will be on-site at Booth 260 to answer questions and share information about vertically-tailored lead generation solutions.

About EverConnect:

EverConnect is the performance marketing solutions group of EverCommerce, focused on building successful marketing and lead-generation programs for service-based businesses. Through category and location-specific coverage, EverConnect clients are able to drive awareness, build brand image, and acquire targeted consumer leads in their service areas. Learn more at everconnect.com.

About EverCommerce:

EverCommerce [Nasdaq: EVCM] is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our potential for growth, current and future rebranding initiatives, and future operations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our limited operating history and evolving business; our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; we may reduce our rate of acquisitions and may be unsuccessful in achieving continued growth through acquisitions; revenues and profits generated through acquisitions may be less than anticipated, and we may fail to uncover all liabilities of acquisition targets; we may not be able to continue to expand our share of our existing vertical markets or expand into new vertical markets; we face intense competition in each of the industries in which we operate; our rebranding initiatives may not be as successful as anticipated as well as the other factors described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

