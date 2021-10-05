Businesses are Emerging from Pandemic Better Equipped to Handle Advanced Customer Expectations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Businesses are Emerging from Pandemic Better Equipped to Handle Advanced Customer Expectations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leaders share how to tackle the new definition of "business as usual" in the latest issue of Customer Strategist Journal

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 5, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic forced brands to accelerate their digital transformation, leading to vast improvements in brand experiences that are streamlined and connected across in-person and digital touchpoints. The latest issue of the Customer Strategist Journal, from the CX experts at TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC), evaluates how companies across a number of industries responded to the crisis to improve everyday business, and how they will carry that momentum forward.

Highlights from the issue:

"Customer' expectations are on the rise when it comes to service and support: they want easy, omnichannel options; and quick, seamless resolutions to problems when they arise. Brands are trying to keep up, realizing they need to change their approaches and deliver differentiated customer experiences," writes Sushant Sahani, Vice President, Portfolio & Offer Marketing in "The Business Upside of CXaaS."

Employees are quitting in what's called the Great Resignation, leaving many companies scrambling. Senior Editor Judith Aquino talks with author and entrepreneur Heather Younger, about why employee engagement and retention are more critical than ever and how executives can not only retain valuable talent, but level up the employee experience.

"Lean into what employees need and then be consistent in serving those needs. When employers do mess up, it's about admitting their mistake and asking, what can we do to make the experience better? It's the exact same interplay, whether it's the external customer or the internal customer," Younger says.

Leaders also can't miss CX guru Don Peppers' take on what to expect from the post-COVID customer experience. Peppers says, "E-commerce jumped quite abruptly, with the result that 2020 saw an increase in e-commerce of 44%, the highest annual jump in more than 20 years. Retail e-commerce now accounts for some 21% of all retail sales in the U.S."

Other articles spotlight CX trends in retail and banking, new customer service considerations for electric vehicles, and how to tackle wage pressures in contact centers.

This quarter's Customer Strategist Journal is available now to help executives plan for the post-pandemic future and take the first step towards improving their CX.

About TTEC:
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud mitigation, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 58,500 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

Contact
Leesha Bush
[email protected]
+1.303.551.1417

TTEC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA28704&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businesses-are-emerging-from-pandemic-better-equipped-to-handle-advanced-customer-expectations-301392330.html

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28704&Transmission_Id=202110050900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28704&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment