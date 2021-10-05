Logo
HubSpot Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms*

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms for its offering, Marketing Hub.* The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

HubSpot_Logo.jpg

Today's marketers want both power and ease. Unfortunately many are forced to choose between juggling various point solutions or a powerful tool that's impossible to use. As one of the only marketing automation platforms built on top of a CRM, Marketing Hub is designed to give customers access to all of their data and tools in one easy-to-use and powerful platform. Having that single view of the customer allows front office teams to create a more personalized and frictionless customer experience. With powerful new Enterprise features like custom objects and multi-touch revenue attribution, HubSpot has the horsepower to keep up with even the most complex use cases. And, thanks to HubSpot's robust partner ecosystem of thousands of solutions partners and more than 900 integrations, the platform can also be extended to meet each customer's unique needs. No matter where a company is on their journey, HubSpot is there to scale with them.

"Marketers today are inundated with clunky and outdated tools and data. That's why we've taken a crafted, not cobbled, approach to building our platform," said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot. "Our goal is to build products that scale with our customers as they grow, which is why we've made significant improvements to Marketing Hub over the past year to meet the needs of more advanced teams. We're excited to see Gartner acknowledge that progress today and can't wait to continue to drive innovation in the space with our powerful and easy to use platform."

Recent improvements to Marketing Hub include:

  • CRM-powered features like Ads Optimization Events and Custom Objects that unlock the data marketers need to build highly personalized and effective campaigns.
  • A powerful custom report builder that brings all HubSpot data together in one place and meets the needs of both operations and front-office teams.
  • ABM tools that make managing workflows simpler with templates to define ideal customer profiles and identify good-fit target accounts to help prioritize outreach.
  • Asset partitioning that ensures only the right teams and users can view and edit certain information in HubSpot

Future planned improvements to the platform include new artificial intelligence tools, journey analytics, and more. A full product roadmap for Marketing Hub can be found here.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Marketing Hub's strengths and cautions, among other providers' offerings, here.

*Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation," Noah Elkin, Julian Poulter, Christy Ferguson, Ilona Hansen, Jeffrey Cohen, 20 September 2021.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 121,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #4 Best Place to Work in 2021, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubspot-named-a-leader-in-2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-b2b-marketing-automation-platforms-301392000.html

SOURCE HubSpot

