Ansys and Autodesk to Deliver Fusion 360 PCB Extension

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ansys-powered PCB extension will be Fusion 360's first third-party extension

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 5, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Autodesk_Image.jpg

/ Key Highlights

  • Autodesk Fusion 360 extension will provide fast, predictively accurate insight, helping designers achieve first-pass success in Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design
  • The extension will increase consumer product designers' and engineers' electromagnetic analysis accessibility
  • Introducing simulation earlier in the design process will empower design teams to explore and validate new PCB designs more quickly and accelerate the development of next-generation smart products

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Autodesk are collaborating on a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) extension, marking Autodesk Fusion 360's first third-party extension. The extension aligns with the companies' shared vision to increase consumer product designers' and engineers' access to electromagnetic analysis.

Ansys and Autodesk are developing the Fusion 360 PCB extension to enable rapid design exploration, which will help reduce costly prototyping later in the product development process. By embedding Ansys' market-leading electromagnetic capabilities within Fusion 360, the integration will provide Electrical CAD users with the ability to perform near real-time PCB analyses within the Fusion 360 workflow.

"We've built the Fusion 360 platform to include comprehensive ECAD & MCAD capabilities and manufacturing workflows in a single environment," said Scott Reese, executive vice president of product development and manufacturing solutions at Autodesk. "This gives designers and engineers the ability to develop products much more efficiently from concept through to fabrication. Integrating industry-leading Ansys simulation into Fusion 360's core PCB design capabilities will help manufacturers get their products to market faster."

"This extension builds upon our existing relationship with Autodesk and introduces electromagnetic simulation to a wider range of designers and engineers," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "The extension enables users to validate and iterate designs sooner and more quickly with advanced simulation."

The embedded integration builds on Fusion 360's recent release of Ansys Electronics Database (EDB) export capability, which enables users to easily export Ansys files and the ability to launch Ansys Electronics Desktop. The collaboration is consistent with prior partnership workflows aimed at breaking down the silos between designers and analysts. Product designers and engineers will use the Fusion 360 PCB extension to design PCBs faster with electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) compliance, and specialist signal integrity/electromagnetic interference (SI/EMI) analysts will continue to use Ansys Electronics Desktop for detailed simulation and reporting of a product's electromagnetic performance.

To learn more about Autodesk and the upcoming Fusion 360 extension, head to Autodesk University and read more on Autodesk's blog.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


[email protected]


Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


[email protected]

ansys__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE28713&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-and-autodesk-to-deliver-fusion-360-pcb-extension-301392860.html

SOURCE Ansys

