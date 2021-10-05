Rosenberger and STMicroelectronics Cooperate to Develop a Unique

High-Speed Contactless Connector Based on 60GHz Wireless Technology

First-of-its-kind device targets medical and industrial data transmission, and other high-bandwidth applications

Fridolfing, Germany and Geneva, Switzerland, October 5, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Rosenberger, a leading manufacturer of impedance-controlled and optical connectivity solutions, today announced their collaboration on a contactless connector for ultra-reliable, short-range, point-to-point full-duplex data exchanges in industrial and medical applications.

Rosenberger’s innovative contactless connector, the RoProxCon, leverages ST’s 60GHz RF transceiver, the ST60A2, to deliver high-speed data transmission while providing immunity to movement, vibration, rotation, and contaminants such as moisture and dust, which can disrupt conventional pin-and-receptacle interconnects. The ST60A2 combines high-data-rate transmission at Bluetooth-like power consumption and promises a new range of medical and industrial applications that are no longer constrained by physical connections.

“Pairing ST’s contactless connectivity technology with our interconnect expertise and antenna-design knowledge enabled us to create a first-of-its-kind module that transmits full duplex data at up to 6 Gbps with complete rotational freedom. Much less expensive than alternative optical connectors and using much less power than other RF technologies, the RoProxCon will let innovators loose to create new applications,” said Folke Michelmann, Executive Vice President Medical & Industries at Rosenberger. “In working with ST, we see limitless application possibilities for our connector, which provides high-reliability and high-throughput at low power.”

“We developed the ST60A2 contactless transceiver to allow customers to create reliable, high data-rate, extremely power-efficient wireless links. Rosenberger’s expertise in interconnects combined with our RF chip is an outstanding example of the value of the technology,” added Laurent Malier, RF&Communications Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “Customers across the full range of electronics applications have expressed interest in this transceiver and several have shared their need for a module that includes the antenna. Our cooperation project with Rosenberger delivers on that need.”

The STMicroelectronics ST60A2 offers reliable, point-to-point, high-data-rate transmission of up to 6.25 Gbps over distances of a few centimeters – at exceptionally low power. Operating over an extended temperature range of -40 to +105°C, the chip ST60A2 is well suited to industrial markets. With a 2.2 x 2.2 mm package footprint, the chip is the smallest device available on the market with ultra-low power consumption of 70mW for a reliable, completely contactless link.

In the RoProxCon, ST’s transceiver is paired with an appropriate antenna, which offers excellent options for different areas of applications like smart factory, medical technology, connected devices, office equipment, conveyer technology, renewable energies, and other high-bandwidth applications.

About Rosenberger

Rosenberger is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of impedance-controlled and optical-connectivity solutions. The portfolio includes solutions in high-frequency, high-voltage, and fibre optic technology for mobile communication networks, data centers, test & measurement applications, automotive electronics as well as for high-voltage contact systems, medical electronics an aerospace engineering. The Custom machining division manufactures customer specific precision parts from all machinable materials to meet the requirements of a wide range of industries. Worldwide, approx. 11,800 employees are involved in the development, production, and sales. The company was founded in 1958 in Tittmoning, Upper Bavaria, Germany and has been family-owned ever since. Further information can be found at www.rosenberger.com

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

