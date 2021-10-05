Logo
Top Ranked Infrastructure and Environmental Firm Atlas Technical Consultants Selects Deltek to Power Its Growth

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ: ATCX) ("Atlas") has chosen Deltek Vantagepoint as its ERP solution. Deltek will support Atlas with its mission to be the nation's most sought-after infrastructure and environmental solutions company. In 2021, Atlas was ranked #9 in Environmental Management, #15 in Construction Management and #47 in Program Management on Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 100 list.

Deltek_Logo.jpg

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental and consulting services, with more than 100 locations and approximately 3,600 employees nationwide. Atlas' core purpose is to apply their values and expertise to improve sustainable infrastructure and ensure a safe environment.

To continue its rapid growth and reduce the burden on its staff, Atlas made the decision to consolidate all of its acquired companies into a single ERP platform. Atlas required a fully-integrated ERP solution that could scale with its rapid growth, requiring minimal customizations, and offering ease of implementation and risk mitigation. After a thorough vetting of competitive solutions, Atlas chose one ERP platform and that was Deltek Vantagepoint in the cloud.

Purpose-built for firms like Atlas, Deltek Vantagepoint helps companies like Atlas know more about their entire workforce to help them better plan, budget, forecast and account for all resources in a single integrated system.

"It's an exciting time at Atlas as we rapidly grow our business, and expand our talented workforce, capabilities, and geographic reach. Deltek was the best fit for us as we continue to scale, increase operating efficiency and drive results for our shareholders," said David Quinn, CFO at Atlas.

"We are excited to welcome Atlas to Deltek Project Nation! We look forward to helping Atlas as they continue their rapid growth and delivering sustainable and innovative infrastructure projects for their clients," said Natasha Engan, Senior VP, Global Sales at Deltek.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,600 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH27980&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-ranked-infrastructure-and-environmental-firm-atlas-technical-consultants-selects-deltek-to-power-its-growth-301393000.html

SOURCE Deltek

