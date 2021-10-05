J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Active Equity ETF Suite with Launch of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA)

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) ("the fund"). Delivered through the transparent ETF structure, the active equity ETF will employ the expertise of J.P. Morgan's Global Equities platform, creating a unique portfolio that offers differentiated alpha potential in the value space.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) takes a bottom-up approach to stock selection, primarily investing in large cap companies with capital appreciation potential, constructing a well-diversified portfolio based on fundamental research. The portfolio managers draw on expertise in value investing, constructing an actively managed portfolio which seeks to deliver a style pure large cap value approach.

"JAVA supports the commitment to our growing active ETF suite by offering clients another tool that goes beyond the index to help investors avoid unprofitable and overvalued companies in the current environment," said Bryon Lake, Global Head of ETF Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We are excited to be combining complementary Large Cap Value platform managers with a strong track record and deep experience to deliver the best of active and the best of value investing at an attractive price point."

The fund is comanaged by an experienced J.P. Morgan team, Clare Hart, Scott Blasdell, David Silberman and Andrew Brandon, all of whom are Managing Directors and Portfolio Managers in the U.S. Equity Group and bring more than 95 years of combined industry experience. Clare Hart, one of the industry's leading female portfolio managers previously named to Barron's '100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance'1, David Silberman and Andrew Brandon are responsible for JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund and the JPMorgan Equity Income Fund. Scott Blasdell manages and is also responsible for JPMorgan's Large Cap Value Fund (full bios below). All are based in New York.

Beyond the portfolio management team, the fund leverages the fundamental insights of dedicated value investors and of a team of more than 20 U.S. Equity career analysts with an average of 20+ years of industry experience.

The launch of JAVA expands J.P. Morgan Asset Management's full U.S. ETF suite to 37 products with more than $66 Billion in assets under management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer in the U.S. with respect to AUM2, and number two in net flows across active ETFs in the U.S. for 20213.

J.P. Morgan's Global Equities platform manages $700 billion across US Equity ($396bn), International Equity ($119bn) and EMEA ($184bn) investment strategies. With collaboration among 370 equity investment professionals and an average of 13 years of experience across seven locations, J.P. Morgan has been managing equity strategies for more than 30 years.

Portfolio Manager Biographies:

Clare Hart, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1999, Clare is the lead portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Equity Income Fund and the JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund. Prior to joining the team, Clare was with Salomon Smith Barney's equity research division as a research associate covering Real Estate Investment Trusts. She began her career at Arthur Andersen, working as a public accountant while earning both an M.S.A. from DePaul University and a C.P.A. granted by the State of Illinois. Clare also holds a B.A. in political science from the University of Chicago.

Scott Blasdell, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group responsible for Large Cap Value and REIT portfolios. An employee since 1999, Scott started as a research analyst covering REITs then in 2001 became portfolio manager of J.P. Morgan's REIT strategies. In 2008, Scott moved to the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team to manage large cap core and value strategies. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Scott worked as a research analyst at Merrill Lynch Asset Management and Wellington Management. Scott earned a B.A. in economics from Williams College and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.

David Silberman, Managing Director, is an investor on the JPMorgan Equity Income and the JPMorgan Growth & Income Funds within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1989, David assumed his current role in 2019. Prior to his current role, David was the Head of the Equity Investment Director and Corporate Governance teams globally and the lead U.S. Equity Investment Director since 2008. Previously, he was a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group where he managed equity portfolios for private clients, endowments and foundations. He has also worked in the Emerging Markets Derivatives Group and attended the J.P. Morgan training program. David holds a B.A. in economics and political science from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an M.B.A. from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Andrew Brandon, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2000, Andrew joined the investment team in 2012 as an investment analyst on the JPMorgan Equity Income and Growth and Income Funds. Prior to joining the team Andrew was a member of our US equity research team covering the financial industry. Andrew has also worked in the JPMorgan Private Bank supporting portfolio managers of both the U.S. large cap core equity product, and the U.S. large cap value product. Andrew obtained a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia, and an M.B.A. from the University of Florida. He is a CFA charterholder.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.6 trillion (as of 6/30/2021), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Related Links: http://www.jpmorganchase.com

1 Clare Hart was named to Barron's 2020 list of '100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance'

2 Data according to ETFdb.com as of 10/4/2021.

3 Data according to Morningstar as of 9/30/2021.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jp-morgan-asset-management-expands-active-equity-etf-suite-with-launch-of-jpmorgan-active-value-etf-java-301392986.html

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management