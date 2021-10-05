Causeway Capital- A Value Manager's Take on Disruption: Advancements in Precision Medicine

The emerging practice of precision medicine, the use of genetic or other biomarker information to tailor treatments, has already led to life-changing health care breakthroughs for patients fighting cancer and other diseases. The research is advancing rapidly and the prospects of further improving patient outcomes is exciting. How is precision medicine evolving and what are the implications for investors?

In the fifth installment of the Causeway Disruption Series, Fundamental Portfolio Manager Alessandro Valentini will review the past, present and future of precision medicine and discuss some of the investment opportunities we are uncovering in this area.

Watch full video here.