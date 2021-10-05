Logo
Benjamin Hill Mining Corp Updates On Details Of Recently Completed 43-101 Technical Report On The Sonora Properties

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to update with the details of the recently published 43-101 report.

Greg Bronson, President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp states; "The completion and acceptance of the 43-101 technical report is yet another milestone in moving the company ahead and pursuing our goal of finding a mine on the very prospective Sonora Gold property.”

A summary of the findings of the 43-101 report are summarized below:

The Sonora Gold property is located in the Caracahui Sierra, 3.5km northeast of Benjamin Hill, in Sonora, Mexico. The property consists of two contiguous concessions covering 6,391 Ha. There are a total of nine historical mineral occurrences on the property.

The Sonora Gold property contains polymetallic mineralization hosted in a plutonic complex and to a lesser degree, in a sedimentary volcano-sedimentary sequence. Mineralization is hosted in veins, hydrothermal breccias, stockwork zones, sheeted veins, an oxidized skarn system, and local orogenic quartz bodies. Mineralization is also observed disseminated between structures, as veinlets, in fractures, faults, smaller veins, and irregular bodies.

A mineralized zone over 6 kilometers length with a north-south strike and width of up to hundreds of meters has been identified.

The mineralization consists of primary oxides (specular hematite and magnetite) and sulfides (pyrite, chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite), as well as secondary oxides (hematite), sulfates, carbonates of copper (chrysocolla, malachite, and turquoise), and iron hydroxides (limonite minerals). Accessory minerals, such as carbonates, local manganese minerals, calc-silicates, barite, quartz, tourmaline, epidote, and whitish clays are observed on the property.

Detailed mapping at 1:1,000 scale has indicated the presence of a large magmatic-hydrothermal system, including mineralized structures, stockworks, sheeted veins, alteration halos, all of which are hosted in granitoids, an eroded skarn system, a volcaniclastic sequence, and volcanic rocks, as well local orogenic quartz veins. This large hydrothermal system could be co-genetic with a bimodal dike swarm mapped on the property and related to a buried fertile plutonic system, suggesting that geological structures and mineralization seen at surface are indicative of a Cu-Au porphyry system at depth.

Additionally, a recently completed fluid inclusion study points to a medium to high temperature epithermal system as responsible for the mineralization.

The following recommendations are suggested to advance the property over the next 2-3 months with the scope of understanding the lithological and structural controls of mineralization and the nature of alteration with the goal of defining targets for drilling:

  • Complete detailed mapping and sampling at Caracahui, La Salada, Caracahui North and the Sonora Copper areas;
  • Mapping and channel sampling of the Cascabel and Guadalupe adits;
  • Petrography and polished thin section analysis of select samples;
  • Dating studies of the plutonic rock (U-Pb ablation on zircons);
  • Prospection of new geochemistry targets (La Falsa, San Felix and La Berrenda);
  • Channel sampling on the Sonora copper adit.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person
Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
“Cole McClay”, CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.
[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.


