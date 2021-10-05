WNS Recognized as a 'Leader' in Digital F&A Outsourcing Services by ISG

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WNS Recognized as a 'Leader' in Digital F&A Outsourcing Services by ISG

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized for its digital F&A solutions in the ISG+Provider+Lens%26trade%3B+Digital+Finance+%26amp%3B+Accounting+%28F%26amp%3BA%29+Outsourcing+Services+2021+Report. WNS was named a global ‘Leader’ in the categories of Procure-to-Pay (P2P), Order-to-Cash (O2C) and Record-to-Report (R2R).

The ISG report highlights WNS’ differentiated portfolio of Finance+%26amp%3B+Accounting offerings that combine the company’s F&A expertise, domain-centric approach, and embedded analytics with state-of-the-art tools and technologies. As a result, WNS is able to co-create proprietary digital transformation solutions which enable end-to-end process automation and deliver superior outcomes for clients.

“WNS continues to transform the finance functions of our clients into digitally enabled strategic entities. Our solutions deliver improved efficiency, lower cost and real-time actionable insights which allow CFO’s to better understand their business and focus on strategic business initiatives,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“WNS brings in strong domain expertise, and has substantial investments in partnerships, proprietary tools, hyper automation and embedded analytics, empowering CFO office with real-time and meaningful insights to enable quick decision making and subsequently enable finance departments to function more efficiently,” said Amar Changulani, senior lead analyst, ISG.

In the area of P2P, key strengths highlighted in the report include WNS’ proprietary digital solutions such as Denali Pia, Trackpoint Pro, Finite, and AP Trac. These offerings help CFO’s improve control, compliance, and cash flow. In the category of O2C, WNS technology offerings cited include Quote-to-Sustain (QtS), digital-ready Outperforming+CFO+Framework (OCF), Clarintus, and Agilius which improve revenue recovery, cash flow and actionable insights. WNS’ ability to deliver flexible commercial models and best-in-class GBS models were also noted. In R2R, the company’s deep expertise in deploying smart automation and advanced analytics to transform judgment-intensive tasks was highlighted, along with a comprehensive portfolio of offerings and deep domain expertise.

With over two decades of experience in collaborating with global CFOs, WNS has the industry expertise, strategic insights, digital transformation frameworks and processes, ecosystem of intelligent technologies and expansive delivery models to build future-ready finance functions. With a global team of more than 11,000 employees, the WNS F&A group partners with more than 120 CFO offices across industries to co-create digitally enabled finance functions.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2021, WNS had 46,918 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211005006061r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006061/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment