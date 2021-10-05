Logo
New Feature: Customized View on the Financial Page

An overview of the redesigned 30-year Financial page

Author's Avatar
Misaosama
Oct 05, 2021

Summary

  • Learn how to create and edit customized views.
Article's Main Image

We are excited to announce that our new Financial page has been released, on which you can customize the view.

Create a view

To create a new view, please click the “New View” button, as shown in the image below. You will then enter edit mode.

1445061776747008000.png

To remove and add sections, or switch the section order, click the “Section Order” button just above the first table.

1445061781796950016.png

In the pop-up editor, you can switch the section order by dragging the categories up and down. You can also remove or add a section by checking or unchecking the different option boxes.

1445061785257250816.png

To edit fields for each section, just drag the row to switch the order or click the red X icon to remove the individual field. To add more fields, click the green plus sign to open a pop-up editor that is similar to the section editor.

1445061788725940224.png

After you finish the customization, click the “Save as” button to create the new view. You can set the new view as the default view by clicking the “Set as Default” button.

1445061790680485888.png

Edit the existing view

To make changes to your existing views:

  1. Switch to the view you want to edit and click the “Edit Views” button.
  2. The process of editing is the same as creating a new view.
  3. After that, update the view by clicking the “Save” button, or create the updated view as a new one by clicking the “Save as” button.

1445061793574555648.png

Delete the view

To delete the view, click “Edit Views” to enter edit mode and then click the “Delete” button to remove it from your account.

1445061795373912064.png

