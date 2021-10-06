Logo
PGE partnering with Google on Nest Renew, a service to help customers prioritize clean energy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nest Renew will help PGE customers simplify managing their energy

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) announced it is partnering with Nest Renew from Google, a service for compatible Nest thermostats that makes it easy to support a clean energy future.1 With Nest Renew, Portland General Electric (PGE) is taking the next step toward simplifying energy management at home, deploying new tools supporting clean energy and helping customers manage their heating and cooling electricity usage for lower grid emissions or lower cost.

"Customers are looking for new and innovative ways to save energy and reduce their carbon footprint," said Maria Pope, president and CEO of PGE. "Today's announcement with Google is an example of how by coming together, we can accelerate a clean energy future for Oregonians."

There are two ways for PGE customers to use this new energy solution, including Nest Renew Basic and Nest Renew Premium. Nest Renew Basic will help customers automatically shift their heating and cooling electricity usage to times when energy is cleaner. This flexibility is key in creating options for customers and making better use of the clean energy in our region. It also makes it easy to enroll in PGE's Smart Thermostat program, which helps customers with compatible Nest thermostats automatically adjust their thermostat by a few degrees when energy demand is high and rewards customers for participating each season.

Nest Renew Premium does all of that and also includes Clean Energy Match, which can match customers' homes' estimated fossil fuel electricity usage with renewable energy credits from U.S. wind and solar projects. Nest Renew will be complementary to PGE's Green Source tariff and aims to integrate with existing programs like Peak Time Rebates, Smart Grid Test Bed and more in the future.

"Achieving the energy sector's climate goals requires a wide range of strategies, and by partnering with Google on Nest Renew, PGE provides new opportunities to engage with consumers, offer ways to save energy, increase demand response program participation and facilitate consumer support for renewable energy," said Hannah Bascom, Google's head of energy partnerships.

According to National Renewable Energy Laboratory's latest ranking, PGE has had the No. 1 voluntary renewable power program in the country for 12 years in a row thanks to its customer involvement in making clean energy choices. Nest Renew is just one example of how PGE is creating new options for customers to support clean energy and paving the way to a clean energy future.

This new service is rolling out in early preview by invitation beginning Fall 2021 and expanding over time. Learn more about PGE's integration with Nest Renew at portlandgeneral.com/nest-renew.

About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/news.

For more information contact:

Alyssa Townsend, WE Communications
503-443-7156
[email protected]

1 Nest Renew requires the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, or the newest Nest Thermostat connected to a Google account (sold separately). Some Nest Renew features require a Nest Renew Premium $10/month subscription (see here). Available in select locations.

Source: Portland General Company

favicon.png?sn=SF30636&sd=2021-10-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-partnering-with-google-on-nest-renew-a-service-to-help-customers-prioritize-clean-energy-301393724.html

SOURCE Portland General Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF30636&Transmission_Id=202110060305PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF30636&DateId=20211006
