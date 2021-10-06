Garmin announces an enhanced retrofit solution for select Pilatus PC-12 aircraft with the addition of TXi EIS

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that expanded engine monitoring capability will be available for select Pilatus PC-12/45 and PC-12/47 aircraft with the addition of the TXi+Engine+Indication+System (EIS) display. This upgrade offers PC-12 owners and operators a fully modernized, complete Garmin cockpit retrofit solution that includes the GFC%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+600+autopilot, G600+TXi+primary+flight+display, GTN%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Xi+navigators, GTX%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+ADS-B+transponders and GWX%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+weather+radar.

For Pilatus PC-12 owners and operators, the TXi EIS can be installed as part of a complete package that includes G600 TXi 10.6” flight display(s), GTN Xi Series navigators, GFC 600 autopilot and a GI+275+electronic+flight+instrument+configured as a standby flight instrument. With this installation, the system offers new operational capabilities and features including autopilot-coupled VNAV descents, fully coupled missed approaches, and Smart+Glide%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E safety technology, which can automatically engage the autopilot and pitch for the aircraft’s best glide speed while simultaneously navigating the aircraft within the vicinity of the selected airport so the pilot can execute an approach and landing. Further, the installation of this package also removes legacy avionics and wiring, aiding in weight savings. Other optional upgrades include an audio panel, ADS-B transponder, Iridium datalink, weather radar, datalink SiriusXM weather, and Garmin Connext® connectivity via the Flight+Stream+510+wireless gateway.

“With the addition of our state-of-the-art EIS integration, we’re excited to meet customer demand by offering a complete retrofit cockpit solution for PC-12 owners and operators that includes a modern display system with flight control and safety features not previously available for these aircraft,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “The TXi EIS enhancement will give owners and operators a path to replace their original EIS systems and adds functionality such as dynamic gauge limits, limit timers and data logging that combine to assist in reducing pilot workload, improving engine efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. This is an incredible system for legacy PC-12 owners.”

Enhancements and capabilities with TXi EIS

PC-12 owners and operators can now replace aging EIS gauges with a modernized display and view EIS information on a 10.6-inch TXi flight display which can accommodate primary flight display (PFD) information; a multifunction display (MFD) with a vertical EIS strip; or on a 7-inch TXi flight display in portrait mode, which serves as a dedicated EIS display. With this upgrade, pilots will be able to more clearly read and analyze critical engine, fuel and electrical parameters while simplifying the cockpit. PC-12 owners and operators can continue to benefit from the auto-start, automatic ignition and fuel balancing functionality previously supported by the original EIS system, among other existing functions like dynamic gauge limits and more. When using multiple TXi displays, pilots can also benefit from display backup capability to help prevent the loss of PFD or EIS information during a single-display failure.

Dynamic gauge limits and indications

All TXi EIS gauge indications display real-time turbine engine information using distinct colors, bands and radials to clearly depict normal operating ranges as well as limitations so pilots can more easily interpret engine data at-a-glance. Select turboprop gauges such as engine torque, prop RPM (NP), gas generator RPM (NG), and engine temperature (ITT) can be configured to change their markings based on pressure altitude, outside air temperature, smart sequence and more. These dynamic indications are configured during installation so pilots can more easily operate the engine within its limitations during changing flight conditions. Additional standard gauges include oil pressure and temperature, as well as fuel flow, fuel quantity and electrical system status.

Limit timers and exceedance recordings

Utilizing gauge limit timers, TXi EIS helps pilots maintain the engine within its allowed limits to avoid engine exceedances and as a result, costly maintenance procedures. For example, once a preconfigured limit is reached, a countdown timer is displayed alongside the engine gauge. This timer is an indication to the pilot that they need to mitigate the exceedance. If the time-based limit is exceeded, the timer and gauge begin to flash and the pilot receives a notification that an exceedance has been recorded. Simultaneously, the TXi EIS system automatically logs a variety of information, including the parameter that was exceeded, duration, highest value that was recorded, time, date and more. The pilot can then review the exceedance and share it with maintenance professionals for post-flight analysis.

Wireless flight data logging

To assist with tracking maintenance activities, controlling operating costs and analyzing overall engine health, built-in engine data logging is included with TXi EIS. Aircraft performance, engine data and any exceedances that are recorded during a flight are automatically stored on an SD card (sold separately) in the display. When the TXi EIS display is paired with the Flight Stream 510 wireless gateway, information is wirelessly transferred and stored within the Garmin Pilot™ app and automatically uploaded to the flyGarmin® website. Engine and flight cycles are also recorded to help identify aircraft systems that depend on those limits, such as pressurization systems and other life-limited parts.

Add precision to fuel planning

Pilots can more precisely monitor fuel calculations with TXi EIS, which includes an integrated fuel computer. After making a fuel stop, pilots can enter the fuel data within TXi EIS by selecting “full fuel” or by adding a specified amount in pounds, gallons, liters or kilograms. When airborne, the system monitors fuel flow and GPS information to estimate fuel range, endurance and how much fuel is expected to be available at the destination airport.

Certification of the TXi EIS for select Pilatus PC-12/45 and PC-12/47 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney PT6-67B and PT6-67P engine support is expected to be available in the first half of 20221. Additionally, the GFC 600 has been certified for select PC-12/45 aircraft, with certification for select PC-12/47 aircraft expected in the coming months. The TXi series also comes with a two-year limited warranty, which is supported by Garmin’s award-winning aviation support team. For additional information, visit garmin.com%2FTXi or contact a local Garmin authorized dealer.

Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com%2Fnewsroom, email [email protected], or follow us at facebook.com%2Fgarminaviation, twitter.com%2Fgarminaviation, instagram.com%2Fgarminaviation, youtube.com%2Fgarminaviation or linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fgarmin.

1Certifcation project is in process and compatibility is subject to change

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Connext and flyGarmin are registered trademarks and GFC, GTN, GTX, GWX, Smart Glide and Garmin Pilot are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.garmin.com%2Fen-US%2Fcompany%2Finvestors%2Fearnings%2F. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

