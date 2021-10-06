Logo
SAB Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on October 13, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET to showcase its versatile DiversitAb™ platform and pipeline of clinical and preclinical programs.

The event will feature SAB management and key opinion leaders, including:

  • Arturo Casadevall, MD, PhD – The Alfred and Jill Sommer Professor and Chair, W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology & Immunology, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
  • Michael Haller, MD, MS-CI – Professor and Chief, Silverstein Family Eminent Scholar, Pediatric Endocrinology in the College of Medicine, University of Florida

A live webcast of the event will be accessible through the “News” section of the company’s website at www.sabbiotherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the SAB website following the event.

On June 22, 2021, SAB announced a planned merger with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP). The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™ herds that produce fully-human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB is currently advancing multiple clinical programs and has a number of collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sabbiotherapeutics.com and follow @SABBantibody on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the development of SAB-185, and the proposed business combination between Big Cypress and SAB. These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, will differ from assumption and are beyond the control of SAB.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, Big Cypress has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus. Big Cypress commenced mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders on September 23, 2021. A proxy statement/prospectus has been sent to all Big Cypress stockholders as of the record date of September 17, 2021. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus or any other document that Big Cypress will send to its stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders of Big Cypress are advised to read the proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Big Cypress’ solicitation of proxies for its special meeting of stockholders to be held to approve the proposed business combination (and related matters) because the proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about the proposed business combination and the parties to the proposed business combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge at the SEC’s website http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov or by directing a request to [email protected].

Participants in the Solicitation

Big Cypress, SAB and their respective directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Big Cypress’ stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed business combination of Big Cypress’ directors and officers in Big Cypress’ filings with the SEC including the Registration Statement that has been submitted to the SEC by Big Cypress, once finalized, which will include the proxy statement of Big Cypress for the proposed business combination, and such information and names of SAB’s directors and executive officers also be in the Registration Statement submitted to the SEC by Big Cypress, which will include the proxy statement of Big Cypress for the proposed business combination.

Non-Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Big Cypress or SAB, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211006005500r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005500/en/

