Instructure Expands Partnerships with Popular EdTech Solution Providers Canva, InSpace, K16 Solutions, and Tableau

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure today announced integration and expanded partnership efforts with a number of popular edtech solution providers, including Canva, InSpace, K16, and Tableau. Learn more about these or any of nearly 50 Instructure partners hosting virtual booths at InstructureCon 2021 taking place tomorrow, October 7th. The annual conference is attended by thousands of educators and edtech users, and is fully available online this year. Register for free at www.instructure.com/events/instructurecon21 .

"Our annual InstructureCon event is always one of the highlights of the year for our partners, and now more than ever it's important for us to come together to share and learn as a community," said Tara Gunther, VP of Partnerships at Instructure. "The day-long conference is full of insightful thought leadership and product innovation, as well as opportunities for educators and edtech providers to engage directly with one another."

Over the last decade, Instructure has become an industry leader in education partnerships, with 500+ partner organizations ranging from large tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Zoom, to educator favorites like Classcraft and Nearpod. Earlier this year, Instructure launched The Edtech Collective , a community of innovative companies and educators using the Instructure Learning Platform to create an open and extensible ecosystem. New integrations include:

Canva and Instructure have teamed up to make it easier for users to create and share engaging designs directly via their Canvas LMS. Canva for Education is working to transform how educational content is created. Teachers and students alike can bring their ideas to life with over 60,000 ready-to-use educational templates from presentations, posters, newsletters, worksheets, lesson plans, book reports, infographics, and more. It's free for K-12 districts, teachers, and students and heavily discounted for higher education institutions.

"At Canva, our mission is to empower the world to design and when it comes to education that means making it easier for educators and students to create and share their designs directly through Canvas as the learning management system," said Jason Wilmot, Head of Education at Canva. "We're proud to provide Canva for Education 100% free for K-12 districts, teachers and students across the globe."

InSpace, a leading online communication platform built by educators for educators, recently announced full integration with Canvas. The integration means that the features developed by InSpace, including video-conferencing for learning and socializing, synchronous and asynchronous chat functions, mobile notifications, and virtual office hours for professors and administrators, will be available at the click of a button for Canvas users.

"Educators overwhelmingly told us that they wanted better ways of connecting with their students by creating virtual communities with course study spaces and having virtual offices for professors and administrators," said Narine Hall, the CEO of InSpace and a professor of data science and machine learning at Champlain College. "InSpace is a solution that complements teaching—it adds flexibility, without disrupting learning. Integrating with Canvas enables us to quickly bring these benefits to the largest group of educators and students."

K16 Solutions and Instructure are expanding their partnership beyond just LMS course migration to provide institutions with a solution for storing, viewing, and retrieving student data and submissions on a platform that is fully integrated with their Canvas instance. Now Scaffold Archiving will allow institutions using Canvas to archive student data and course content on the Scaffold platform at a fraction of the price compared to archiving on a legacy LMS, allowing those institutions to reinvest their savings into other critical areas. Further, those institutions will maintain easy-to-access archived content that will enable administrators and faculty to push individual archived course content to Canvas as needed and retrieve student data and submissions.

"Since last year, K16 Solutions and Instructure have partnered to help dozens of institutions make the accurate, rapid, and painless journey from their legacy LMS to Canvas using our state-of-the-art Scaffold Migration solution," said Steve Mildner, Chief Revenue Officer at K16 Solutions. "As of this year, using that same technology, we can now help Canvas customers more affordably archive historical student data and maintain ready-to-access content that can be pushed into Canvas whenever needed. We're proud that our partnership is continually working to solve the most pressing LMS issues in the market."

Tableau's mission is to help people see and understand data, and its analytics platform makes it easy to discover insights. Tableau's Academic Programs provide free software licenses and learning resources for instructors and students at academic institutions. With the need for data literacy increasing, the academic team created foundational courses to help instructors bring data skills to their classrooms, and now, Tableau is making its data literacy course "Canvas ready" for instructors.

"Before joining Tableau, I developed and taught new university courses and know the time and care it takes to create new courses or convert a course into a learning management system," said Sue Kraemer, Ph.D. and Academic Curriculum Development Manager for Tableau. "I was delighted to learn that Instructure had a partnership program available to create and share our courses with Canvas, and I am very excited to share our data literacy curriculum in Canvas with our instructors. Our partnership will help instructors bring data literacy to courses of all disciplines."

