Arista Expands Its Cognitive Campus With the Latest Generation Wi-Fi 6E Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Arista Networks (

NYSE:ANET, Financial), a leader in data-driven networking, announced today the expansion of its cognitive+campus+edge+portfolio with a new Wi-Fi 6E access point. As a result, customers can take advantage of the greater capacity, higher bandwidth and lower latency of Wi-Fi 6E to support high definition video collaboration applications and IoT proliferation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005375/en/

C-360_Perspective_transparency.jpg

The Arista C-360 wireless platform (Photo: Business Wire)

The C-360 wireless platform for next generation campus edge infrastructures is Arista’s cognitive unified edge solution with advanced AI/ML capabilities for understanding which devices are on the wired and wireless network, what they're doing, and whether they're properly segmented. Arista+CloudVision%26reg%3B leverages the C-360’s built-in, application-aware telemetry to deliver the critical information necessary to provide the network operator with a consolidated view of endpoint inventory, device type, connection status, traffic patterns, and application quality of experience connected to both the wired and the wireless network.

“We are seeing a notable acceleration in users refreshing their Wi-Fi networks to accommodate the post-pandemic remote and in-office workforce. Video collaboration is the new 'must-have,' triggering significant upgrades in both wireless and wired networks. Arista’s new C-360 Wi-Fi 6E access point is perfectly timed to address the bandwidth and latency-sensitive applications like video,” said Tam Dell'Oro, CEO and WLAN analyst of the Dell'Oro Group.

The C-360 delivers the Wi-Fi capacity required for Enterprises challenged with increasing requirements including IoT proliferation, video collaboration applications, and multimedia, including dual 10Gb ethernet ports with MACsec for secured connectivity. The C-360 operates in the 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz frequency bands, supporting both legacy Wi-Fi infrastructure and Wi-Fi 6E enabled clients. The C-360 also includes a dedicated multi-function radio which, in addition to the regular spectrum scan for Radio Resource Management and Wireless Intrusion Detection, provides for over-the-air threat mitigation and active network assurance functions in all the three Wi-Fi bands (2.4, 5 and 6 GHz).

Arista’s new C-360 Wi-Fi 6E access point delivers the performance and low latency required for today’s video intensive applications and the capacity for the proliferating IoT requirements by leveraging the new 6 GHz spectrum available with Wi-Fi 6E. Deployed in conjunction with Arista’s Cognitive Wi-Fi, the C-360 provides end-to-end application visibility with the Application Quality of Experience dashboard, automated network troubleshooting, client visibility, and zero trust security with Wireless Intrusion Protection Services (WIPS), MACsec encryption and WPA3/OWE Wi-Fi security.

About the C-360

  • Full-featured Wi-Fi 6E, 12 Stream AP
  • Access radios: 4x4:4 6/5GHz Radio + 4x4:4 5GHz Radio + 4x4:4 2.4 GHz Radio
  • 2x2 tri-band multifunctional radio for network assurance, RRM, security and troubleshooting
  • 2x 10 Gigabit Ethernet PoE ports (MACsec capable)
  • Integrated IoT support (BLE/Zigbee)
  • Distributed Data and Control plane
  • IZero-touch deployment through automatic cloud activation and configuration
  • AI/ML driven diagnostics and troubleshooting
  • Network Assurance with Client Connectivity tests
  • Next generation 6 GHz Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS)

Availability
The C-360 is orderable in Q4 2021. Register here to learn more about Arista’s Wi-Fi 6E at our webinar on October 28th, 2021.

Read more about this announcement on Jayshree Ullal's blog here.

About Arista Networks
Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networkingfor large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, CloudVision, and CloudEOS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding performance and capabilities. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005375/en/

