Oil Volatility Shows How Difficult it Is for Value Investors in Cyclical Sectors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Oil Volatility Shows How Difficult it Is for Value Investors in Cyclical Sectors

Investors without specialist knowledge would have struggled to make money

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Oct 06, 2021

Summary

  • The oil market is highly cyclical.
  • Investors without a unique insight would have struggled.
Article's Main Image

Over the past decade, oil markets have experienced some of the most severe conditions ever seen by one industry. The industry has been buffeted by technological change, volatile prices, rising costs, additional taxes, increasing cost of capital and the prospect of eventually becoming less price competitive than clean energy.

But against this backdrop, the outlook for the industry today is brighter than it has been for several years, even though hundreds of billions of dollars around the world are flowing into green energy projects every year and governments are pushing ahead with rules to limit emissions.

Before I continue, I should note that I do not have a position in the oil and gas sector. I think it is far too challenging to determine how this industry will look 10 years from now. That's why I am avoiding it. I think it presents an interesting case study of how value investors can make money in an incredibly cyclical industry if they have patience, a long-term perspective and a unique insight (and how they can lose money if they are lacking any of these things).

Two cycles

The global oil market has been driven by two cycles over the past decade.

First of all, the shale oil boom powered an explosion in oil production in the United States and worldwide. Cheap financing and new technologies allowed companies to ramp up oil and gas production from previously inaccessible resources.

Even though many of these companies struggled to break even thanks to the accelerated decline rate of shale oil wells and the need for continual investment to drive growth, investors shoveled money into the sector.

This all ended around 2014 to 2015. Oil prices plunged due to the supply and demand imbalance. Many shale oil companies collapsed, and investors started to avoid the sector.

Over the next few years, the industry gradually recovered. For many companies, this was an era of austerity. Big oil groups such as Royal Dutch Shell (

RDS.A, Financial) (RDS.B, Financial) slashed expenses to bring down the cost of production and try and make money in an environment where the oil price would never exceed around $60 per barrel (or so they thought). There were even rumors that Shell banned free coffee from its offices.

The industry was just starting to recover in 2019 before the pandemic struck. In the first half of 2020, the sector saw something that no one ever thought would happen. The price of WTI crude dropped below zero. This sent shockwaves through the industry. When coupled with ESG concerns, many analysts had expressed their beliefs that the oil and gas sector had peaked in 2019.

As we are now seeing, that is not the case. The price of crude oil has surged to a multi-year high. Oil companies, which had slashed costs to the bone, have the potential to generate bumper profits.

Meanwhile, even though renewable energy capacity is running at full pelt, it doesn't look as if the world is installing enough green energy output to cover oil demand yet.

Difficult but not impossible

The peaks and troughs of the oil and gas industry over the past decade illustrate how difficult it is to invest in a cyclical industry. That does not mean it is impossible to make money in such an industry. For investors who know what they are talking about and can seek out the best companies with the best managers, owning cyclical stocks can be lucrative. However, this is not going to be an investment approach that is suitable for buy-and-hold investors.

Owning cyclical stocks requires continual analysis and insight into the sector. The situation in oil markets can change very quickly. Investors who don't have the right insights are likely to be overwhelmed.

Put simply, if one has a specialist insight into a cyclical sector, then one can make a lot of money. But without these insights, it is going to be almost impossible for an average investor to predict how a cyclical company will perform over a long period. Avoiding the industry altogether may be the best option.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment