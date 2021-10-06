Vertex Needs to Sell or Make a Big Acquisition

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vertex Needs to Sell or Make a Big Acquisition

Company's chairman says it's not time to walk away but to double down

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Oct 06, 2021

Summary

  • Vertex shares have declined about 36% in the past year.
  • A big blow was the failure of a promising drug, which fell short in testing.
  • The company’s cystic fibrosis franchise is strong, but what comes next?
Article's Main Image

Should investors holding shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (

VRTX, Financial) follow the axiom, “Good things come to those who wait?”

Management at the Boston-based biotech thinks they should, urging stock owners to have patience. But that may be asking a lot considering the company has seen its shares plummet about 36% in the past year to near $178 and faces formidable challenges as it seeks to become a full-fledged pharmaceutical company.

You can count Brian Abrahams of RBC Capital Markets among those analysts questioning whether Vertex will ever achieve its goal, according to BioPharma Dive. He thinks that if the company can’t stem the bleeding, it should consider a sale or split in two.

"They haven't had success of late to help shift the narrative," Abrahams said in an interview, adding that recent setbacks may be focusing attention away from the company's strong cystic fibrosis drug business.

1445495030067236864.png

Caption: Vertex shares have suffered a steep decline in the past year.

Vertex has a lot of company when it comes to being unable to form “multiple, company-sustaining drug franchises.” Among those biotechs who failed at this task were Alexion and Celgene, both of which were acquired after investors grew tired of waiting for them to make the jump to Big Pharma status.

"They're a victim of their own success," said Paul Matteis, a biotech analyst at Stifel said of Vertex. He pointed out that a lot of big companies in biotech get to a point where they build an incredible company on one drug and the investment question becomes, can you do it again?"

Vertex suffered a setback about three months ago when a drug it was developing for a rare genetic disease worked but fell short of the bar the company had set for it, the same thing that happened to an earlier medication aimed at the same condition. The company says not to fret; it will make a treatment that meets its standards, imploring investors and analysts to stay the course.

"This is the time to double down, not walk away," CEO Reshma Kewalramani said in an interview with BioPharma Dive. "This is when it counts the most."

Today, Vertex is a powerhouse in cystic fibrosis drugs, but some followers think that business is already fairly valued and wonder what comes next. Moreover, the company’s franchise in the field might come under pressure from AbbVie Inc.(

ABBV, Financial), which has a cystic fibrosis drug in testing with a data readout scheduled for next year.

SVB Leerink's Geoffrey Porges isn’t enthusiastic about the company’s plans. He thinks not much is going to change unless Vertex makes a major deal or drops down to a price where it becomes a buyout candidate.

Investors who believe the company’s strategy will work may want to hold onto their shares in the hope Vertex can return to its glory days. If it doesn’t, maybe the company will get taken out at a premium that enables shareholders to recover at least some of their original investment.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long abbv, vrtx
Rating:
4 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment