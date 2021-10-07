Uber Technologies: Deliveries Are Saving the Day

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Uber Technologies: Deliveries Are Saving the Day

The company's biggest performance driver is its food delivery business

Author's Avatar
Ishan Majumdar
Oct 07, 2021

Summary

  • Uber Technologies has been one of the hottest and most volatile stocks since its IPO in 2019
  • The company’s food delivery business got a boost during the pandemic and is a strong performer even today
  • The Postmates acquisition and the new pricing structure to help merchants is bound to benefit Uber Eats
Article's Main Image

Uber Technologies, Inc. (

UBER, Financial) is a highly diversified technology company that has grown to become a part of the day-to-day lives of consumers across the globe, whether it be for calling rides or ordering food. After going public around October 2019, the company’s stock has had a wild trajectory. The company has never been profitable, and the pandemic deeply impacted its ridesharing business even while giving a much-needed boost to its food delivery segment.

After the Postmates acquisition, the company has become a truly formidable player in the food delivery space and is gradually lowering its cash losses as well with every passing quarter. The company is at an interesting juncture today; if it can become profitable, could provide stellar returns, but it faces a variety of headwinds on that road.

Recent financial performance

Uber has evolved to become one of the leading players across the globe in both ridesharing and delivery. The company reported a top-line of $3.93 billion for the period ended June 30, 2021, which implies a staggering 105.38% growth as compared to the $1.91 billion in revenue reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020 (there was an easy comparison due to the pandemic though, so this should be taken with a grain of salt). The company beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.76 billion.

These revenues translated into a gross margin of 35.58% and an operating loss of 29.57%, which were slightly lower than in the same quarter of last year.

The Delivery business has been a major contributor towards the improving bottom-line of the company. Uber’s net income of $1.14 billion translated to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 58 cents, which was well above the average Wall Street expectation of a loss per share of 52 cents. The company burnt close to $341 million in the form of operating cash losses and spent an additional $101 million in investing activities during the previous quarter. It is evident that it has a long way to go before reaching profitability.

The Postmates acquisition

With competition continuing to heat up in the food delivery space, Uber went on to complete the acquisition of one of its rivals, Postmates Inc., in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $2.65 billion. The company closed the acquisition in December 2020 and is expected to derive strong synergies. It is worth highlighting that the merger brings together Uber Technologies’ universal mobility and delivery platform with Postmates’ business in the U.S. in order to strengthen the delivery network of grocery, food and other essential goods.

The customer-facing Uber Eats and Postmates applications continue to run separately but through a better-organized, combined merchant base and an improved delivery network. The company has a strong commitment to the success of the merchants and restaurants that use its technology to reach customers and delivery partners. They are expected to continue innovating and bringing new products and services for customers, delivery partners and merchants across the U.S.

New pricing structure

There is little doubt that food delivery has become the main cash cow business for Uber, which is where its Postmates acquisition is also giving it a financial boost. Recently, Postmates and Uber Eats announced a new tiered pricing, with 15%, 25% and 30% fee plans. Uber Eats had started testing this new fee structure in late 2020 based on feedback from partner restaurants. Its latest pricing structure is a deviation from the single marketplace fee used to charge partner restaurants. Such pricing structures also seem to be beneficial to restaurants complaining of the high commission fees averaging 30%. The earlier fee structure included costs of onboarding new delivery couriers, equipping couriers, paying couriers, marketing and technology as well as customer services for partner restaurants. Criticism of this high commission had become more intense during the pandemic when delivery became an important lifeline for a number of restaurants, which is why the company is looking to offer more flexibility today.

Uber has adjusted its merchant contracts by eliminating the requirements for pricing comparison between in-restaurant dining and delivery. Uber Eats’ Lite fee plan with a commission of 15% is designed for restaurants interested in low-cost delivery fulfillment. The 15% pricing tier includes higher delivery fees for diners but doesn’t include Uber Pass benefits. Moreover, restaurants choosing this plan must pay out of pocket to run advertisements and promotions and will only appear in the Uber Eats app when customers search for their brand directly. The 25% ‘Plus’ and 30% ‘Premium’ plans include increased visibility in the Uber Eats app, Uber Pass benefit and reduced customer delivery fees. While Plus members have to pay for advertisements and promotions, Uber Eats will match Premium members’ advertisement spend up to $100 per month. Additionally, the Premium plan places restaurants higher in the Uber Eats application home screen. This move is bound to help the company onboard a larger base of restaurants and optimize revenues.

Final thoughts

1446089457940828160.png

As we can see in the above chart, Uber Technologies has had a rather volatile trajectory over the past year. The company’s valuation has improved slightly over the past couple of months and it is currently trading at an enterprise-value-to-revenue multiple of 7.63 and a price-book ratio of 6.22. The company still has a long way to go in terms of reaching profitability, particularly in its ridesharing business, which is a major cash guzzler even today. The company also faces strong regulatory risks with respect to the nature of contracts and compensation it provides to its gig workers.

To sum up, I believe that while Uber definitely has an interesting story, the stock is more of a watchlist candidate today and does not deserve an immediate place in your portfolio.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment