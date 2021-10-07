Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys News Corp, Mastercard Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

New Purchases: MA,

MA, Added Positions: NWSA, BKNG, NWS, BRK.B, TXN, STT, PGR, CMCSA, QRTEA, AXP,

NWSA, BKNG, NWS, BRK.B, TXN, STT, PGR, CMCSA, QRTEA, AXP, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, V, CSCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys News Corp, Mastercard Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, News Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Metropolis Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Metropolis Capital Ltd owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Metropolis Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/metropolis+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 76,719 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56% Visa Inc (V) - 833,359 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 669,348 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% State Street Corporation (STT) - 2,104,191 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 59,897 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.20%

Metropolis Capital Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $356.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 88,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in News Corp by 109.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 3,758,653 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2483.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 59,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in News Corp by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,906,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.