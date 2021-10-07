Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys News Corp, Mastercard Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: MA,
- Added Positions: NWSA, BKNG, NWS, BRK.B, TXN, STT, PGR, CMCSA, QRTEA, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, V, CSCO,
For the details of Metropolis Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells,These are the top 5 holdings of Metropolis Capital Ltd
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 76,719 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56%
- Visa Inc (V) - 833,359 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 669,348 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
- State Street Corporation (STT) - 2,104,191 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 59,897 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.20%
Metropolis Capital Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $356.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 88,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: News Corp (NWSA)
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in News Corp by 109.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 3,758,653 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2483.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 59,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: News Corp (NWS)
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in News Corp by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,906,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.
