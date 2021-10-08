5 Undervalued Energy Companies to Explore as Oil Prices Surpass $80

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

5 Undervalued Energy Companies to Explore as Oil Prices Surpass $80

These stocks are modestly undervalued based on the GF Value Line

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Oct 08, 2021

Summary

  • U.S. crude oil prices have surpassed the $80 for the first time since 2014.
  • Undervalued energy companies may offer good value opportunities in this environment.
Article's Main Image

As market indexes continue to gain, U.S. crude oil prices topped $80 per barrel for the first time since November 2014 on Friday.

Alongside a broader rally in commodities including natural gas and coal, oil prices have surged in recent days amid an energy crunch in Europe and Asia.

West Texas Intermediate Crude jumped more than 2% to trade as high as $80.09 per barrel throughout the course of the morning, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, advanced 1.7% to $83.32 per barrel.

1446501754454675456.svg

Due to these developments, investors may be interested in finding undervalued opportunities in the oil and gas industry.

As of Oct. 8, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found energy companies that are modestly undervalued, have a price-to-GF value between 0.4 and 0.9, a predictability rank of at least one out of five stars and are owned by at least two gurus include Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (

HLX, Financial), Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ, Financial), Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS, Financial), Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY, Financial) and REX American Resources Corp. (REX, Financial).

Helix Energy Solutions

Helix Energy Solutions (

HLX, Financial) has a $670.08 million market cap; its shares were trading around $4.43 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-book ratio of 0.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

Determined by historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections, the GF Value of $5.94 and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.75 suggest the Houston-based oilfield services company is modestly undervalued.

1446505689261281280.png

Helix Energy’s financial strength and profitability were both rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to poor interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 1.24 warns the company is at risk of bankruptcy if it does not improve its liquidity. The return on invested capital is also being overshadowed by the weighted average cost of capital, indicating there may be issues with creating value as the company grows.

The company’s margins and returns on equity, assets and capital underperform at least half of its competitors. Helix also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9, which means operations are typical for a stable company. Despite recording a decline in revenue per share over the past five years, it still has a one-star predictability rank. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Helix Energy, Hotchkis & Wiley has the largest stake with 0.82% of its outstanding shares.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip (

DRQ, Financial) has a market cap of $944.77 million; its shares were trading around $26.67on Friday with a price-book ratio of 0.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

With a GF Value of $34.76 and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.77, the offshore oilfield services company, which is headquartered in Houston, appears to be modestly undervalued.

1446510558034530304.png

GuruFocus rated Dril-Quip’s financial strength 8 out of 10, driven by a robust Altman Z-Score of 6.3 that indicates it is in good standing as well as strong debt-related margins.

The company’s profitability scored a 6 out of 10 rating on the back of negative margins and returns that underperform a majority of industry peers. Dril-Quip has a low Piotroski F-Score of 3, however, indicating operations are in poor shape. Despite recording a decline in revenue per share in recent years, it still has a one-star predictability rank.

With 1.88% of its outstanding shares,

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is Dril-Quip’s largest guru shareholder. Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Hotchkis & Wiley, Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) also have positions.

Navigator Holdings

Navigator (

NVGS, Financial) has a $690.78 million market cap; its shares were trading around $8.92 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-book ratio of 0.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

Trading with a GF Value of $10.90 and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.82, the British company, which operates a fleet of ships to transport liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia, appears to be modestly undervalued.

1446514240495030272.png

Navigator’s financial strength was rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus. As a result of issuing approximately $5.57 million in new long-term debt over the past three years, it has poor interest coverage. Additionally, the Altman Z-Score of 0.99 warns it is at risk of going bankrupt. The WACC also eclipses the ROIC, implying it struggles to create value.

The company’s profitability fared better, scoring a 6 out of 10 rating. Even though the operating margin is in decline, Navigator’s returns top around half of its competitors. It also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, suggesting business conditions are healthy, but the one-star predictability rank is on watch.

Royce is the company’s largest guru shareholder with a 2.33% stake. Other top guru investors are

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm, Gabelli, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio).

Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy (

AMPY, Financial) has a market cap of $120.42 million; its shares were trading around $3.29 on Friday with a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

Based on a GF Value of $4.79 and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.70, the oil and gas producer headquartered in Houston appears to be modestly undervalued.

1446518172780859392.png

GuruFocus rated Amplify’s financial strength 2 out of 10 on the back of poor interest coverage, a Sloan ratio that is indicative of poor earnings quality and a weak Altman Z-Score of -2.01 that warns of potential bankruptcy risk.

The company’s profitability did not fare much better with a 4 out of 10 rating. While returns are negative and underperforming a majority of industry peers, it has a robust operating margin. Amplify also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5 and a one-star predictability rank.

Of the gurus invested in Amplify,

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio)’ Oaktree has the largest position with 1.08% of its outstanding shares. Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm and Pioneer Investments also own the stock.

REX American Resources

REX American Resources (

REX, Financial) has a $501.56 million market cap; its shares were trading around $84 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 18.1, a price-book ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

With a GF Value of $110.27 and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.77, the Dayton, Ohio-based company, which produces ethanol and other alternative energy options, appears to be modestly undervalued.

1446551579174899712.png

REX American Resources’ financial strength and profitability were both rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to a comfortable level of interest coverage, the company has a robust Altman Z-Score of 9.14. Its ROIC also surpasses the WACC, meaning value is being created.

The company is also being supported by strong margins and returns that outperform over half of its competitors as well as a high Piotroski F-Score of 8. Despite recording a decline in revenue per share in the past several years, REX American still has a one-star predictability rank.

Simons’ firm has the largest stake in REX American Resources with 6.38% of its outstanding shares. Hotchkis & Wiley also has a position.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment