US Indexes End Lower Friday

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

US Indexes End Lower Friday

Major indexes post gains for the week

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Oct 08, 2021

Summary

  • The U.S. economy added only 194,000 jobs in September 2021.
  • The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%.
  • Speed Commerce climbed 900%.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,746.25 on Friday with a loss of 8.69 points or -0.03%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,391.34 for a loss of 8.42 points or -0.19%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,579.54 for a loss of 74.48 points or -0.51%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 18.77 for a loss of 0.77 points or -3.94%.

For the year, the S&P 500 is up 16.9%, the Nasdaq has a gain of approximately 12.6% and the Dow Jones is up around 13.2%.

Friday’s market movers

U.S. stocks traded lower Friday, with the September jobs report showing a non-farm payrolls increase far below forecasts. Data from the jobs report included the following:

  • Non-farm payrolls increase of 194,000 following 366,000 and below the estimate of 475,000.
  • Unemployment rate 4.8%, down from 5.2% and below the forecast of 5.1%.
  • Private non-farm payrolls increase of 317,000 following 332,000 and below the estimate of 445,000.
  • Manufacturing payrolls were up 26,000 following 31,000.
  • Government payrolls were down 123,000 following an increase of 34,000.
  • Average hourly earnings increased 0.6% in September and 4.6% year over year.
  • Average weekly hours were 34.8, up from 34.6.
  • Participation rate decreased to 61.6% from 61.7%.

Friday’s losses, however, did not put the major indexes down for the week. The Dow Jones gained 1.2% for the week, reporting its largest weekly increase since June. The S&P 500 ended with a weekly gain of 0.8%. The Nasdaq had a weekly gain of 0.1%.

Throughout the week, investors were watching energy prices, as they continued to reach highs. Natural gas prices reached record highs, while U.S. oil prices were around $80 per barrel. During the week, the Senate also passed a bill to raise the government’s debt ceiling. The bill is now with the House of Representatives.

Next week, investors will be watching the beginning of the third-quarter earnings season. Starting out the earnings calendar will be JPMorgan Chase (

JPM, Financial), Bank of America (BAC, Financial), Goldman Sachs (GS, Financial), Morgan Stanley (MS, Financial), Wells Fargo (WFC, Financial) and Citigroup (C, Financial). In the banking sector, analysts will be looking out for lending reports as a signal for economic activity.

On the economic calendar and in other news:

  • August wholesale inventories increased 1.2%.
  • The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed an increase of five rigs in the U.S., an increase of two rigs in Canada and an increase of 10 rigs internationally.
  • Tesla (TSLA, Financial) is moving its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas.

Across the board:

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,233.09 for a loss of 17.00 points or -0.76%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,358.65 for a loss of 8.04 points or -0.59%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,728.72 for a loss of 162.49 points or -1.09%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,200.16 for a loss of 37.63 points or -0.33%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,690.22 for a loss of 15.04 points or -0.56%; the S&P 100 at 2,019.05 for a loss of 2.64 points or -0.13%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,820.75 for a loss of 76.38 points or -0.51%; the Russell 3000 at 2,607.10 for a loss of 7.21 points or 0.28%; the Russell 1000 at 2,463.85 for a loss of 5.97 points or -0.24%; the Wilshire 5000 at 45,637.04 for a loss of 116.56 points or -0.25%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 842.18 for a loss of 1.00 points or -0.12%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long TSLA, SPDC and WMT.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment