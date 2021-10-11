Causeway- Don't Fear the Fed: The Impact of Monetary Tightening on Emerging Markets Equities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Causeway- Don't Fear the Fed: The Impact of Monetary Tightening on Emerging Markets Equities

By Ryan Myers, Causeway Quantitative portfolio manager

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Oct 11, 2021

Summary

  • Despite the perceived vulnerability of emerging markets equities to global tightening, EM equities have generally fared relatively well in past tightening cycles.
  • Emerging markets currencies have posed a major risk to EM equity returns in past monetary tightening cycles.
  • But we think their valuation levels combined with the direction of EM interest rate policy should offset at least some of the FX pressure.
  • We believe the current tightening cycle should not be grounds for avoiding EM equities.
Article's Main Image

Based on the Federal Open Market Committee’s September policy statement, it seems increasingly likely that the U.S. Federal Reserve (“Fed”) will begin tapering its bond purchases later this year. Emerging Markets (EM) equities have underperformed Developed Markets this year largely due to the regulatory and market turmoil in China, but now there are questions around additional pressure from tighter U.S. monetary policy. Might the burden of lower global liquidity fall harder on developing economies, which may be more sensitive to capital flows? While EM equities have generally fared relatively well in past tightening cycles, coincident currency declines weakened returns for USD-based investors. We argue that EM currencies are generally in a more favorable position now than in previous cycles. We believe currency crises are less likely to be repeated, and EM central banks are (atypically) leading the Fed in this tightening cycle, which should relieve pressure on exchange rates.

Exhibit 1 charts the average returns of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (“EM Index”) in the early years of the last five Fed tightening cycles and from the first day of the so-called “Taper Tantrum” in 2013. Despite the perceived vulnerability of EM equities to global tightening, USD returns (solid lines) are positive. Local returns (dotted lines) are even higher. The EM Index in local terms nearly tripled, on average, in the four years following the previous five Fed hikes. In both USD and local currency returns, the EM Index outperformed the MSCI World Index (not pictured) in these periods. While it is true that the EM Index underperformed the MSCI World Index following the “Taper Tantrum,” Fed tapering in 2021 – unlike in 2013 – has also been much better telegraphed.

1447651322697355264.png

Even though weakness in EM currencies has detracted from USD-denominated returns in previous cycles, there are reasons to anticipate less volatility in the current tightening cycle. When we analyze the last five Fed hikes, we are reaching back into the late 1980s and 90s. Many EM currencies were pegged to the U.S. dollar in the 1990s and faced untenable fixed rates that resulted in violent currency crises including Mexico (1994-95), Russia (1998), and the Asian Financial Crisis (1998-99) felt across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, among others. In the wake of these crises, many countries were forced to adopt floating exchange rates, allowing their currencies to freely adjust for changes in monetary policy and/or capital account imbalances in real time.

Though the higher prevalence of floating rates decreases the likelihood of EM currency crises, even gradual FX movements can erode USD returns. Recent history, however, suggests that exchange rates have already incorporated dollar strength. In 2020, on a real effective exchange rate basis, EM currencies depreciated the most in ten years and even more than in the “taper tantrum” year of 2013 (see Exhibit 2). Even though they have partly recovered in 2021, many EM currencies are still undervalued compared with their pre-pandemic average levels. At these discounted levels, we believe many EM currencies may not have much farther to fall. Additionally, many EM central banks have bolstered their foreign exchange reserves during the recovery from the pandemic, providing additional cushion against future exchange rate volatility.

Continue reading here.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment