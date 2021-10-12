F&V Capital Management, LLC Buys Mueller Industries Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF, Sells Cummins Inc, Corning Inc, NetEase Inc

New Purchases: EWGS,

EWGS, Added Positions: MLI, FDX, CAG, NEM, QRVO, BMY, PYPL, IVV, SPY, EWG, EWJ, VGK,

MLI, FDX, CAG, NEM, QRVO, BMY, PYPL, IVV, SPY, EWG, EWJ, VGK, Reduced Positions: EBAY, MRO, CVS, ADM, VZ, GILD, CSCO, MSFT, AEP, RTX, URI, HPQ, GOOGL, MS, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, FB,

EBAY, MRO, CVS, ADM, VZ, GILD, CSCO, MSFT, AEP, RTX, URI, HPQ, GOOGL, MS, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, FB, Sold Out: CMI, GLW, NTES, EBON,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mueller Industries Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF, sells Cummins Inc, Corning Inc, NetEase Inc, Ebang International Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, F&V Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, F&V Capital Management, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of F&V Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/f%26v+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 101,860 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 71,835 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 192,755 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 31,167 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 121,323 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.23 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $83.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.299000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mueller Industries Inc by 123.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.27 and $45.24, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 130,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $78.92 and $114.41, with an estimated average price of $94.71.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ebang International Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.86 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.4.