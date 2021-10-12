ConocoPhillips Is Set to Soar

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ConocoPhillips Is Set to Soar

This US oil explorer and producer is a leader in the industry

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Oct 12, 2021

Summary

  • Oil prices could add more than 10% over the upcoming months
  • ConocoPhillips runs highly profitable activities and has a solid balance sheet
  • The stock is on the buying list of the majority of analysts in Wall Street
Article's Main Image

For the first time since 2014, the price of oil trades above $80 per barrel. The Brent oil futures with expirations in December 2021 traded at $83.86 per barrel on Oct. 12, while the Crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) with expirations in November 2021 traded at $ 80.66 per barrel.

For about seven weeks now, oil has been on the rise, and the global demand recovery for oil coupled with supply chain issues should help drive the price further up over the next couple of weeks. In fact, prices are expected to remain high for the whole winter. Economists believe that due to high natural gas and coal prices, oil is now more sought-after than before as a source of energy. That’s why the demand is going up fast. Despite OPEC and Russia allowing production to grow steadily and gradually until September 2022, this measure is not seen as sufficient to cover the future demand for oil.

Looking ahead, economists estimate that the price per barrel of oil may exceed $90 within the next 12 months. This would represent a more than 12% increase from current levels. With rising oil prices, it makes sense for investors to increase their holdings in publicly traded oil operators that can take advantage of the improved oil price environment.

Among energy stocks, investors could be interested in ConocoPhillips (

COP, Financial), as this Houston, Texas-based energy operator stands out of the crowd for its enviable financial conditions and the strong profitability of its operating activities. The stock is well-positioned to continue delivering strong margins, which, if helped by an expected increase in raw materials prices, could potentially send the share price soaring.

ConocoPhillips enjoys the remarkable cost-effectiveness of its operations on 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent stored in proven and probable mineral reserves; therefore, the company tops most of its competitors in terms of higher Ebitda margin.

In the first half of this year, the company produced a daily average output of 1.52 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 34.3% year over year, and the average realized price was $47.79 per boe, up 49% year over year. This gave a strong contribution to ConocoPhillips' Ebitda margin, which at 37.3% of the total revenues surpassed the industry average.

In addition to unconventional plays located in North America, ConocoPhillips' output is also produced from conventional mineral assets that the company is operating in North America and Europe as well as other countries across Asia and Australia. ConocoPhillips holds development activities on numerous liquefied natural gas assets as well as mining activities on oil sands assets located in Canada.

The oil and gas industry is capital-intensive, and loan capital provides ConocoPhillips with more than three-quarters of the total resources necessary to maintain and develop total assets worth more than $85 billion as of the writing of this article.

Nevertheless, the company can can still keep making its interest payments for now as its interest coverage ratio is 2.93, meaning the balance sheet can generate sufficient cash to honor financial obligations in the short-term. As long as the company does not become any less profitable, it should not run into isssues.

The company also pays quarterly dividends. The next payment, $0.46 per common share, is scheduled for Dec. 1 and represents a 7% hike from the prior distribution.

The stock price traded at $73.97 per share at close on Friday for a market cap of $99.15 billion.

The stock rose 112% over the past year, fluctuating in a 52-week range of $27.53 to $75.52. Following this, the share price now is significantly above the 50-day moving average value of $61.21 and the 200-day moving average value of $57.31. Also, the price-earnings ratio is 63.77 and the price-book ratio is 2.24.

1447934443124690944.png

The dividend yield of 2.33% and the higher oil prices make this investment worth the risk, in my opinion. Wall Street seems to agree, as analysts recommend a buy rating with an average target price of $79.23 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment