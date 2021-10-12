Real Estate Management Services Llc Buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, City Office REIT Inc, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Sells DigitalBridge Group Inc, VEREIT Inc, WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

New Purchases: DBRG,

DBRG, Added Positions: CIO, BSRTF, BDN, UE, VNO, HT, ALX, HHC, FOR,

CIO, BSRTF, BDN, UE, VNO, HT, ALX, HHC, FOR, Reduced Positions: WPTIF, STAR, AVB, ALEX, UMH, IRT, RHP, CUZ, AIRC, STAG, PEAK, CLI, REG, HTA, SRC, BRX, CCS, CTT, XLRE, RLJPA.PFD,

WPTIF, STAR, AVB, ALEX, UMH, IRT, RHP, CUZ, AIRC, STAG, PEAK, CLI, REG, HTA, SRC, BRX, CCS, CTT, XLRE, RLJPA.PFD, Sold Out: 6CL0, VER, WRI,

Naples, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, City Office REIT Inc, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Brandywine Realty Trust, Urban Edge Properties, sells DigitalBridge Group Inc, VEREIT Inc, WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, iStar Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Real Estate Management Services Llc. As of 2021Q3, Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/real+estate+management+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 327,300 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) - 666,500 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.20% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 410,000 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) - 627,400 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 148,900 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%

Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 512,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in City Office REIT Inc by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 237,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust by 95.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 209,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $14.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 666,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Urban Edge Properties by 37.73%. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 246,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 102,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $45.23 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.57.

Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.