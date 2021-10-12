Real Estate Management Services Llc Buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, City Office REIT Inc, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Sells DigitalBridge Group Inc, VEREIT Inc, WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

- New Purchases: DBRG,
- Added Positions: CIO, BSRTF, BDN, UE, VNO, HT, ALX, HHC, FOR,
- Reduced Positions: WPTIF, STAR, AVB, ALEX, UMH, IRT, RHP, CUZ, AIRC, STAG, PEAK, CLI, REG, HTA, SRC, BRX, CCS, CTT, XLRE, RLJPA.PFD,
- Sold Out: 6CL0, VER, WRI,
These are the top 5 holdings of REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC
- Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 327,300 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
- Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) - 666,500 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.20%
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 410,000 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) - 627,400 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 148,900 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 512,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: City Office REIT Inc (CIO)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in City Office REIT Inc by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 237,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust by 95.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 209,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $14.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 666,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Urban Edge Properties (UE)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Urban Edge Properties by 37.73%. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 246,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.73%. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 102,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)
Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $45.23 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.57.Sold Out: (WRI)
Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.
