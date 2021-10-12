David Herro and Bill Nygren Comment on Alphabet

Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial)( GOOGL, Financial), a U.S. communication services provider, was once again a top contributor for the quarter, solidifying its rank as a top contributing stock for the one-year period. The company’s financial results repeatedly exceeded expectations. In particular, its revenue grew faster than expected and its margin trends improved across all segments. In addition, management has executed $24.4 billion of stock repurchases so far in 2021. After further examination, we recently increased our estimate of Alphabet’s intrinsic value based on the company’s better than expected operating leverage and its notable efficiency improvements. As a result, we continue to believe that Alphabet is trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Select Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.