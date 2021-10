Informa ( LSE:INF, Financial) (U.K.) publishes academic, scientific, commercial and professional data through electronic and print information services. In addition, the company produces more than 8,500 events and tradeshows. We believe the tradeshow business is underappreciated and likely to create value for the company.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark International Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.