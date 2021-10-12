David Herro Comments on Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings ADR ( VIPS, Financial) (China) offers a differentiated value proposition to its customers via its online product sales and distributions services. We like that the business model is asset-light due to inventory being predominantly on consignment and logistics outsourced to a third party. We believe the company should generate meaningful free cash flow moving forward.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark International Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.