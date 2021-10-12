David Herro Comments on Trip.com, Reckitt Benckiser

Trip.com Group ADR ( TCOM, Financial) (China), the largest online travel agency in China, and Reckitt Benckiser Group ( LSE:RKT, Financial)(U.K.), a large global consumer products company, were both previous holdings in the Fund. With significant declines in share price, the stocks again offered the necessary potential upside to be selected for our portfolio.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark International Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.