Peak Financial Advisors Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Iron Mountain Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peak Financial Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Iron Mountain Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Eagle Materials Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peak Financial Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q3, Peak Financial Advisors Llc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peak+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 157,484 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 445,513 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.96%
  3. SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) - 169,018 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
  4. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 358,099 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  5. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 150,388 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.67%. The holding were 157,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 29,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26. The stock is now traded at around $140.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 12,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $65.51 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 524.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 75,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 92.06%. The purchase prices were between $231.84 and $250.11, with an estimated average price of $241.6. The stock is now traded at around $236.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 17,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 39.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Compass Diversified Holdings by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $24.12 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.16 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57.

Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $131.08 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $143.72.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.

Reduced: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 71.07%. The sale prices were between $8.61 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $8.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. Peak Financial Advisors Llc still held 42,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc by 47.3%. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $15.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Peak Financial Advisors Llc still held 37,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 20.63%. The sale prices were between $29.29 and $40.9, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Peak Financial Advisors Llc still held 50,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 34.9%. The sale prices were between $8.28 and $8.93, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Peak Financial Advisors Llc still held 54,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Peak Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 27.41%. The sale prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Peak Financial Advisors Llc still held 4,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider