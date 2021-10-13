The Time Munger and Buffett Lost Money on a Hotel

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

The Time Munger and Buffett Lost Money on a Hotel

The investors struggled to sell a hotel after the area deteriorated

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Oct 13, 2021

Summary

  • Munger and Buffett once owned a hotel through a Berkshire subsiduary
  • They struggled to sell the asset until a unique buyer came along
Article's Main Image

I always enjoy going through the investments of

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) that haven't attracted much attention.

Smaller investments or investments they don't tend to speak about a lot often fly under the radar. However, I think these investments are far more informative and instructional because we can learn more by studying others' losses than we can by studying their profits.

What's more, it is often the case that these smaller trades are likely to be more in line with the sort of size the average investor would make, rather than the multi-billion dollar investments that tend to hit the headlines.

One such investment is described in

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s unofficial biography, "Poor Charlie's Almanack: The Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger."

The hotel trade

In the book, the investor noted that "years ago," Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) had a "former savings and loan company, and it had made this loan on a hotel right opposite the Hollywood Park Racetrack."

The book does not detail which savings and loan company this was. Still, there is evidence to support the conclusion that this could have been Wesco Financial, the holding company of a small Pasadena-based savings and loan institution named Mutual Savings.

This institution had made loans to developers, which went sour and proved to be a headache for the management, which eventually included Munger. Still, as I noted above, the company's exact name is not disclosed in the text, so we have no way of knowing for sure.

Munger went on to say that the group struggled to sell the hotel because "the neighborhood changed." Gangs took over the area, and no one would come and visit the property. "We foreclosed on it two or three times, and the loan value went down to nothing. We seemed to have an insolvable economic problem," he explained.

The duo eventually sold the property to a buyer who had a unique solution:

"Now, we could have gone to McKinsey, or maybe a bunch of professors from Harvard, and we would have gotten a report about ten inches thick about the ways we could approach this failing hotel in this terrible neighborhood. But instead, we put a sign on the property that said: "For sale or rent." And in came, in response to that sign, a man who said, "I'll spend $200,000 fixing up your hotel and buy it at a high price on credit, if you can get zoning so I can turn the parking lot into a putting green." "You've got to have a parking lot in a hotel," we said. "What do you have in mind?" He said, "No, my business is flying seniors in from Florida, putting them near the airport, and then letting them go out to Disneyland and various places by bus and coming back. And I don't care how bad the neighborhood is going to be because my people are self-contained behind walls. All they have to do is get on the bus in the morning and come home in the evening, and they don't need a parking lot; they need a putting green."

There are some interesting takeaways from this solution. First of all, the partners did not want to spend vast amounts of money on a bad trade. They knew they had to give up on the hotel, so they did. It is also an example of Ben Graham's famous line, "there are no bad assets, just bad prices," in action. There is always a buyer for an asset at the right price.

It is also a great example of how different buyers may place different values on different assets depending on their own experiences and circle of competence. Berkshire could have made the hotel work if it knew how to, but it didn't. Another buyer did, and they made a profit.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BRK.B
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment