Combining Munger's Mental Models to Improve Outcomes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Combining Munger's Mental Models to Improve Outcomes

Combining models can help improve outcomes for investors

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Oct 13, 2021

Summary

  • Mental models are a unique way to think about the world
  • Charlie Munger specializes in mental models
Article's Main Image

Reading is one of the best ways to improve investment outcomes. Reading can not only improve one's understanding of different economic models and different sectors, but it can also help introduce different ideas. By combining these ideas, one may be able to reach different conclusions and see opportunities where others may not.

This principle is discussed extensively in "Poor Charlie's Almanack: The Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger." This unofficial biography of

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) combines a range of different speeches and lectures from the billionaire investor, pulling out some of his most astute observations. A principle that really shines out in the book is the ability to combine different mental models.

Munger's mental models

Munger has always believed that the best way to understand the world is to understand it through a series of mental models, which explain various human behaviors and highlight psychological weaknesses.

I cannot explain all of the mental models in this article because there is just not enough space. The only way investors can build a detailed understanding of these models is to do the research and reading themselves.

In "Poor Charlie's Almanack," the author illustrates the benefits of combining mental models by using two example:, David Ricardo's theory of competitive advantage and Adam Smith's pin factory.

On the face of it, these two different mental models are "radically different." Smith's pin factory was based on a centrally planned model, while Ricardo's theory of competitive advantage "happens automatically as a natural consequence of trade."

However, when combined, these two models can produce a powerful combination. A centrally planned business, which is relatively controlled and not allowed to develop naturally, like a railroad, can flourish in a competitive environment. In this example, rigorous central planning is necessary to achieve the best outcomes for customers, which will help improve demand and, as a result, profits.

Another example is a competitive market for job seekers with a specialism. In "Poor Charlie's Almanack," Munger provided the example of a hotelier who wanted to buy a property no one else did because he had a unique business model whereby his clients would never leave the property, apart from going on tours.

"Obviously, that's an interaction of Ricardo and the pin factory examples. The odd system that this guy had designed to amuse seniors was pure pin factory, and finding the guy with this system was pure Ricardo. So these things are interacting," Munger explained.

Combining models

Combining mental models can produce interesting outcomes, especially when these models have desirable outcomes themselves.

Take the mental models of the advantages of scale and the cancer surgery formula. Companies can gain substantial economies of scale through growth, but this is not always guaranteed to produce positive results. They may experience diseconomies of scale, such as higher costs and extra bureaucracy.

The cancer surgery formula, whereby managers can cut out everything in the business that doesn't work, leaving only the productive divisions, can help remedy diseconomies of scale. This is an example of two mental models working together to improve outcomes for investors and companies.

Unfortunately, this could be a very fertile hunting ground for bad actors who may be able to abuse psychological mental models to take advantage of investors.

For example, a bad actor could use the mental models of and opportunity cost and deprival super-reaction syndrome to try and encourage an investor to buy into an opportunity they have overlooked.

However, if we invert this problem, it becomes easier for investors to know what to look out for in a potential scam. Scammers are well known for taking advantage of human weaknesses. Combining mental models to find these weaknesses before they become an issue could be a way to get around these problems.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment