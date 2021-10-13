5 Aerospace and Defense Stocks to Celebrate Blue Origin's Space Launch

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

5 Aerospace and Defense Stocks to Celebrate Blue Origin's Space Launch

Aerospace and defense stocks meeting Ben Graham's Lost Formula

Author's Avatar
James Li
Oct 13, 2021

Summary

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin followed its July spaceflight mission with a second launch.
  • 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner sets new record for the oldest person to travel to space.
  • Investors can find opportunities in aerospace and defense stocks meeting Ben Graham’s Lost Formula of 1976.
Article's Main Image

In light of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin completing another historic space launch, five aerospace and defense stocks with high financial strength that meet Ben Graham’s lost formula of 1976 are Woodward Inc. (

WWD, Financial), Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY, Financial), AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV, Financial), AAR Corp. (AIR, Financial) and Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI, Financial), according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Historic space launch builds on July spaceflight mission

Following Blue Origin’s first crewed spaceflight in July, Bezos’ space company launched its New Shepard rocket a second time on Wednesday, carrying a crew of four people that included Canadian actor William Shatner. Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original “Star Trek” series, set a new record for the oldest person to travel to space at 90 years old.

Bezos’ Blue Origin competes with other companies like Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (

SPCE, Financial) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial) CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

As people cheer on progress in space travel, investors may find opportunities in aerospace and defense companies that have high financial strength and meet Ben Graham’s lost formula of 1976. Prior to his passing, the legendary investor developed two iterations of his formula, which included criteria like low price to net asset value multiples and high equity-to-asset ratios. GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed five aerospace and defense companies that have high financial strength, a price-book ratio less than 4 and an equity-to-asset ratio of at least 0.5.

According to the Industry Overview pages, the top 20 aerospace and defense companies have a mean price-book ratio of 5.23.

Woodward

Shares of Woodward Inc. (

WWD, Financial) traded around $115.02, approximately 3.32 times its book value per share.

1448377609623703552.png

GuruFocus ranks the Fort Collins, Colorado-based energy control and optimization solutions company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

1448379229711372288.png

Gurus with holdings in Woodward include

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s Royce Investment Partners and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL, Financial).

1448379737217961984.png

Mercury Systems

Shares of Mercury Systems (

MRCY, Financial) traded around $49.33, approximately 1.84 times its book value per share. The stock trades at a price-book ratio near a five-year low and is signficantly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55.

1448384220379484160.png

1448384043824451584.png

GuruFocus ranks the Andover, Massachusetts-based commercial technology company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 4.74 and interest coverage and equity-to-asset ratios outperforming more than 84% of global competitors.

1448385827695497216.png

AeroVironment

Shares of AeroVironment (

AVAV, Financial) traded around $88.60, approximately 3.67 times its book value per share. The stock trades at a price-book ratio near a one-year low and is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

1448387288147955712.png

GuruFocus ranks the Arlington, Virginia-based company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the heels of a strong Altman Z-score of 5.6 and an equity-to-asset ratio that outperforms more than 73% of global competitors despite having a low Piotroski F-score of 3.

1448391012509552640.png

AAR Corp

Shares of AAR Corp. (

AIR, Financial) traded around $33.35, approximately 1.20 times its book value per share. The stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

1448392102470750208.png

1448392220397801472.png

GuruFocus ranks the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the heels of a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 3.8 and equity-to-asset ratios outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

1448396221474410496.png

Despite good financial strength, profit margins and returns outperform just over half of global competitors.

1448396391012372480.png

Smith & Wesson

Shares of Smith & Wesson (

SWBI, Financial) traded around $21.04, approximately 3.37 times its book value per share. The stock trades at a price-book ratio near a one-year low and is fairly valued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

1448397274085330944.png

1448397386677227520.png

GuruFocus ranks the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 9, a strong Altman Z-score of 9.38 and an interest coverage ratio that outperforms more than 88% of global competitors.

1448399198486532096.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar