GuruFocus Feature: How to Add Transactions in My Portfolios

GuruFocus users can keep track of their investments using the My Portfolios feature.

When entering a new holding, users should take the following steps. Using Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) as an example, we will enter two separate transactions:

On Jan. 1, 2008, an investor bought 100 shares.

On Jan. 1, 2019, the same investor bought 200 shares.

The first step is to enter the transaction date. Users should be sure to enter the exact date from the drop-down calendar.

After selecting the date, there will be a pop-up window that shows the adjusted price. If users would like to use that number instead of the actual price they purchased the stock at, click “Yes.”

Users may need to conduct some calculations on the adjusted shares and split factors. The split factor is the product of all the split ratios that occurred after the transaction date. The adjusted shares are the original shares bought multiplied by the split factor.

Here is Apple’s split history:

For the 100 shares brought on Jan. 1, 2008, two splits happened after that: a 7-for-1 basis on June 9, 2014 and 4-for-1 basis on Aug. 31, 2020. Thus, the split factor is 7*4 = 28. The user's holding shares became 100*28 = 2,800. Enter this value for “adjusted shares.”

Similarly, a 4-for-1 split occurred after Jan. 1, 2019. Thus, the split factor is 4 and the adjusted shares are 200*4 = 800.

Finally, the quantity column will show the current number of shares held, which is 2,800 + 800 = 3,600. By moving the cursor over the number, both the original and adjusted price and shares for each transaction date are displayed.