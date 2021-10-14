GuruFocus Feature: How to Add Transactions in My Portfolios

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

GuruFocus Feature: How to Add Transactions in My Portfolios

Demonstration for how to enter a transaction

Author's Avatar
Wanying Li
Oct 14, 2021

Summary

  • Add transaction date and price.
  • Enter split factor and adjusted shares.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus users can keep track of their investments using the My Portfolios feature.

When entering a new holding, users should take the following steps. Using Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial) as an example, we will enter two separate transactions:

  • On Jan. 1, 2008, an investor bought 100 shares.
  • On Jan. 1, 2019, the same investor bought 200 shares.

The first step is to enter the transaction date. Users should be sure to enter the exact date from the drop-down calendar.

1448696572203241472.png

After selecting the date, there will be a pop-up window that shows the adjusted price. If users would like to use that number instead of the actual price they purchased the stock at, click “Yes.”

1448696574879207424.png

Users may need to conduct some calculations on the adjusted shares and split factors. The split factor is the product of all the split ratios that occurred after the transaction date. The adjusted shares are the original shares bought multiplied by the split factor.

Here is Apple’s split history:

1448696576330436608.png

For the 100 shares brought on Jan. 1, 2008, two splits happened after that: a 7-for-1 basis on June 9, 2014 and 4-for-1 basis on Aug. 31, 2020. Thus, the split factor is 7*4 = 28. The user's holding shares became 100*28 = 2,800. Enter this value for “adjusted shares.”

Similarly, a 4-for-1 split occurred after Jan. 1, 2019. Thus, the split factor is 4 and the adjusted shares are 200*4 = 800.

1448696577785860096.png

Finally, the quantity column will show the current number of shares held, which is 2,800 + 800 = 3,600. By moving the cursor over the number, both the original and adjusted price and shares for each transaction date are displayed.

1448696579190951936.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment