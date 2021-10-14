BEAM Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PSR, XYLD, HNDL, IHDG, NUSI, JEPI, FNDB, QUS, PSK, JPM, ETSY, AOA, DRIV, VCSH, LQD, MRK, NUV, TFLO, GOOGL, BYLD, MUFG,
- Added Positions: STPZ, WMT, QQQ, AAPL, SPY, MSFT, IWS, FDL, INFL, VTI, IJH, IVOL, IUSV, VCIT, REZ, SCHD, HYG, FB, EFA, SCZ, IWN, PTY, LYB, IEMG, FUTY, VONG, BIV, ANGL, VWO, USRT, IYF, MXI, RXI, GLDM, JNJ, V, XOM, HD, MCD, CVX, VOO, PG, IEFA, VZ, DIS, PYPL, BND, VOOG, ADBE, LLY, T, SCHX, PEP, PFE, UNH, JNK, ENB, VGR,
- Reduced Positions: FLOT, IVV, BSV, IWY, PSJ, AGG, VIG, VB, VTV, PTH, IPAY, ISCF, AMZN, PGX, VUG, IWR, VEA, DIA, IWF, FTEC, FTSM, VBR, VMBS, JKH, SCHG, QYLD, LRGF, JKK, DG, ADX, PFF, RMT,
- Sold Out: IJR, IJS, MUNI, MANT, ASA, IBUY, TLT, VYMI, NMR,
For the details of BEAM Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beam+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BEAM Asset Management, LLC
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 40,201 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,978 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 11,541 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 9,240 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 14,680 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.12 and $113.01, with an estimated average price of $107.88. The stock is now traded at around $107.089900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 15,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.69 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 29,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 39,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.999400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 19,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $28.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.929500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 83.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.98 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 25,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 117.56%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $83.68 and $92.3, with an estimated average price of $88.4. The stock is now traded at around $90.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.Sold Out: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The sale prices were between $56.3 and $56.88, with an estimated average price of $56.68.Sold Out: Mantech International Corp (MANT)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $72.87 and $87.99, with an estimated average price of $81.87.Sold Out: ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $20.72.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12.
