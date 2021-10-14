Logo
BEAM Asset Management, LLC Buys Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BEAM Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BEAM Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, BEAM Asset Management, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEAM Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beam+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEAM Asset Management, LLC
  1. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 40,201 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,978 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 11,541 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 9,240 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 14,680 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
New Purchase: Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (PSR)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.12 and $113.01, with an estimated average price of $107.88. The stock is now traded at around $107.089900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 15,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.69 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 29,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.94 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 39,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.999400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 19,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $28.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.929500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 83.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.98 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 25,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 117.56%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $139.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $83.68 and $92.3, with an estimated average price of $88.4. The stock is now traded at around $90.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.

Sold Out: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The sale prices were between $56.3 and $56.88, with an estimated average price of $56.68.

Sold Out: Mantech International Corp (MANT)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $72.87 and $87.99, with an estimated average price of $81.87.

Sold Out: ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $20.72.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

BEAM Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of BEAM Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. BEAM Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BEAM Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEAM Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEAM Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
insider