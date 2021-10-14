David Rolfe Comments on Alphabet

Alphabet’s ( GOOG, Financial)( GOOGL, Financial) core Google search business accelerated to multiyear highs, up nearly +70% driven in part by advertisers rushing to the Company’s Android platform. We estimate Android runs on nearly three-quarters of all smartphones; however, its share of ad spend is lower. Recent policy changes to Apple’s iOS operating system have made it more difficult for advertisers to get a return on its ad spend across the Apple ecosystem. These changes should help close the gap between Android and iOS advertising share and sustain Alphabet’s torrid growth.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners third-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.