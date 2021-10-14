Glaxo Should Consider Buying a Headache (Company), Says Industry Consultant

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Glaxo Should Consider Buying a Headache (Company), Says Industry Consultant

Evaluate thinks Biohaven Pharmaceuticals would be a nice fit for the British pharma giant

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Oct 14, 2021

Summary

  • Biohaven’s Nurtec would expand Glaxo’s migraine treatments.
  • Sales of drug reached $136 million in third quarter, topping analyst expectations.
  • Size of worldwide market for migraine treatments forecasted to reach $3 billion by 2026.
Article's Main Image

Drug consulting group Evaluate thinks GlaxoSmithKline PLC (

GSK, Financial) should consider making a run at Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN, Financial) after the latter recorded outstanding third-quarter sales of its oral migraine therapy, Nurtec ODT.

Evaluate thinks adding Biohaven would not only help get activist investor Elliott Management off Glaxo’s back, but would give the British pharma giant a treatment to go along with its migraine medication Imitrex.

Sounds like a good idea, but there seems to be one big hangup. Biohaven, with a market cap approaching $9 billion, is twice as expensive as it was just six months ago, currently trading at about $135.

Glaxo has the resources to make the deal, but the question is whether the potential payoff would be worth it. Nurtec ODT’s net present value, as calculated by Evaluate Omnium, is $3 billion. Still, the company hasn’t shied away from questionable acquisitions, most recently the buyout of Tesaro.

Nurtec ODT is the only drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for both treating and preventing migraines. Sales of the medication trounced expectations once again in the third quarter, reaching $136 million and bringing total revenue to $336 million since the drug was launched in March 2020, according to the company. Biohaven claims doctors have written more than 1 million prescriptions for the medication.

The sales figure topped even some of the more optimistic predictions from Wall Street analysts. Piper Sandler had raised its projected sales figure to $122 million, while Mizuho Securities expected revenue of $110 million.

1448737364590465024.png

Nurtec ODT now leads the market among new oral migraine medications with more than 60% of new-to-brand prescriptions in its class, according to Biohaven. It first won U.S. approval as an acute treatment in February 2020 and competes with AbbVie Inc.’s (

ABBV, Financial) Ubrelvy and Eli Lilly and Co.’s (LLY, Financial) Lilly's Reyvow for that use.

Earlier this year, Biohaven received approval to sell Nurtec ODT as a preventive treatment. Other drugs for that indication are all injectables belonging to Eli Lilly, Amgen Inc. (

AMGN, Financial) and Teva (TEVA, Financial). Those companies’ considerable market shares are vulnerable to the Biohaven treatment because it can be taken by the much easier oral route.

A migraine is a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's often accompanied by nausea, vomiting and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. Migraine attacks can last for hours to days, and the pain can be so severe that it interferes with daily activities.

Nearly one in four U.S. households include someone with migraines, reports the Migraine Research Foundation. About 12% of the population – including children – suffers from migraines. Around 18% of American women, 6% of men and 10% of children experience migraines. Migraines are most common between the ages of 18 and 44.

The pervasiveness of migraines translates into an excellent commercial opportunity. 360 Research Reports the "Acute Migraine Drugs Market" will grow at a compound annual rate of 7.3% in terms of revenue during the next five years, with the global market reaching nearly $3 billion by 2026.

Other companies competing in the global migraine market include Pfizer Inc. (

PFE, Financial), Novartis (NVS, Financial), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NSE:SUNPHARMA, Financial), Endo International (ENDP, Financial), Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial).

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long AMGN, LLY, JNJ, ABBV
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment