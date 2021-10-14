Riverview Trust Co Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, Masco Corp, Dominion Energy Inc

New Purchases: STX, DFAC, DFAX, OGN, IAC, PZA, VMEO, HYG, IUSB, VV, STIP, IAGG, SCZ, EFV, VEA, VO, VTV, VUG, GIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Organon, sells Cardinal Health Inc, Masco Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverview Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Riverview Trust Co owns 238 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 211,879 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,209 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 44,800 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 30,830 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,354 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 260.82%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $244.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 54.34%. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 112.63%. The purchase prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $148.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,754 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Summit Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.83 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $7.19.

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 38.11%. The sale prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Riverview Trust Co still held 4,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Masco Corp by 41.02%. The sale prices were between $55.05 and $62.93, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Riverview Trust Co still held 3,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 34.95%. The sale prices were between $216.6 and $246.44, with an estimated average price of $232.06. The stock is now traded at around $245.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Riverview Trust Co still held 1,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 40.39%. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Riverview Trust Co still held 2,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Sysco Corp by 28.09%. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Riverview Trust Co still held 2,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 28.28%. The sale prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Riverview Trust Co still held 1,357 shares as of 2021-09-30.