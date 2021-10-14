Logo
Riverview Trust Co Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, Masco Corp, Dominion Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Riverview Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Organon, sells Cardinal Health Inc, Masco Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverview Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Riverview Trust Co owns 238 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Riverview Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverview+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Riverview Trust Co
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 211,879 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,209 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 44,800 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 30,830 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,354 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Riverview Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 260.82%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $244.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 54.34%. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 112.63%. The purchase prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Riverview Trust Co added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $148.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,754 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Sold Out: Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT)

Riverview Trust Co sold out a holding in Summit Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.83 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $7.19.

Reduced: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 38.11%. The sale prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Riverview Trust Co still held 4,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Masco Corp (MAS)

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Masco Corp by 41.02%. The sale prices were between $55.05 and $62.93, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Riverview Trust Co still held 3,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 34.95%. The sale prices were between $216.6 and $246.44, with an estimated average price of $232.06. The stock is now traded at around $245.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Riverview Trust Co still held 1,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 40.39%. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Riverview Trust Co still held 2,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Sysco Corp by 28.09%. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Riverview Trust Co still held 2,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Riverview Trust Co reduced to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 28.28%. The sale prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Riverview Trust Co still held 1,357 shares as of 2021-09-30.



