Berkshire Bank Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Progressive Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Cigna Corp

- New Purchases: COST, BKTPF,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IEI, IVV, JPST, IEMG, MCD, UNH, VZ, OC, IJH, NKE, NXPI, SPYD, ACN, IJR, WMT, SIVB, GD, FDX, C, CVX, BMY, AMT, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, VCSH, AAPL, IWP, UL, AGG, KMB, NVDA, CCI, SHY, MKC, GOOGL, INTC, ULTA, V, NVS, IWS, SPYG, AMGN, EFA, MRK, BLK, PFE, PG, XLNX, T, VWO, IWM, FB, VEA, SHW, TSCO, ABT, LMT, JNJ, D, NEE, ERIC, MMM, ADP, CL, CMCSA, IDXX, FTV, ABBV, PANW, MS, ORCL,
- Sold Out: PGR, VNQ, CI, MINT,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 133,262 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 401,586 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,383 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 138,566 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,820 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $450.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cruz Battery Metals Corp (BKTPF)
Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Cruz Battery Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.07 and $0.1, with an estimated average price of $0.08. The stock is now traded at around $0.105500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Berkshire Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 54,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Berkshire Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $444.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.
