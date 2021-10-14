Berkshire Bank Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Progressive Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Cigna Corp

New Purchases: COST, BKTPF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Cruz Battery Metals Corp, sells Progressive Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Cigna Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Bank. As of 2021Q3, Berkshire Bank owns 124 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 133,262 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 401,586 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,383 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 138,566 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,820 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $450.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Cruz Battery Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.07 and $0.1, with an estimated average price of $0.08. The stock is now traded at around $0.105500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.27%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 54,867 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $444.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.