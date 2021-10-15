Logo
LCM Capital Management Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells The AES Corp, Corning Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company LCM Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells The AES Corp, Corning Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Twitter Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LCM Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, LCM Capital Management Inc owns 88 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LCM Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lcm+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LCM Capital Management Inc
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,445 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 36,994 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 53,361 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,761 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 80,359 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $843.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $169.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $4.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.

Sold Out: Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.13.



insider