LCM Capital Management Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells The AES Corp, Corning Inc, Honeywell International Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, ABNB, SHY, VXUS, PGX, PATH, NAK, CBAY,
- Added Positions: XLU, RIG, BA, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: MDY, IWM, EFA, SPY, MSFT, VFH, CVX, CSCO, ADBE, JNJ, INTC, HD, XOM, TGT, WMT, YUM, PYPL, PLUG, RTX, PFE, QCOM, LOW, SCHW, UL, YUMC, PEP, ORCL, LMT, EMR, CL, BMY, ADP, AMGN, AMRN, OTIS, PM, CARR, BIIB, BAX, WBA, T,
- Sold Out: AES, GLW, HON, TWTR, ACB,
For the details of LCM Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lcm+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LCM Capital Management Inc
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,445 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 36,994 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 53,361 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,761 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 80,359 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $843.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 762 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $169.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $4.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.Sold Out: Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)
LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.13.
