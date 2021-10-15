LCM Capital Management Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells The AES Corp, Corning Inc, Honeywell International Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, ABNB, SHY, VXUS, PGX, PATH, NAK, CBAY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells The AES Corp, Corning Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Twitter Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LCM Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, LCM Capital Management Inc owns 88 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,445 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 36,994 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 53,361 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,761 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 80,359 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $843.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $169.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $4.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $39.94.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.13.