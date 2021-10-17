4 Stocks Looking Like Potential Bargains

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

4 Stocks Looking Like Potential Bargains

These stocks appeal to the value investor

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Oct 17, 2021

Summary

  • First Horizon Corp, Bank OZK, Mueller Industries Inc and Meritor Inc seem to be underestimated by the market
  • Wall Street also likes these stocks
Article's Main Image

As of Oct. 15, the following stocks look underestimated by the market, as their price-earnings ratios without non-recurring items (NRI) trade below 20 while their price-earnings to growth (PEG) ratios trade near or below 1.

Furthermore, Wall Street sell-side analysts have recommended positive ratings for them, which indicates that these stocks are foreseen to trade higher over the months ahead.

First Horizon Corp

The first company that makes the cut is First Horizon Corp. (

FHN, Financial), a Memphis, Tennessee-based regional bank.

As of Oct. 15, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 7.30, which is more compelling than the industry median of 11.19, while the PEG ratio of 0.78 is more compelling than the industry median of 1.44.

On Oct. 15, the closing price was $16.80 per share. The share price has increased by 60.2% over the past year for a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a 52-week range of $9.78 to $19.45.

1449611715850276864.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight and an average target price of $19.50 per share for the stock.

Bank OZK

The second company that matches the criteria is Bank OZK (

OZK, Financial), a Little Rock, Arkansas-based regional bank.

As of Oct. 15, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 10.94, which is more appealing than the industry median of 11.19, while the PEG ratio is 0.77, which has more appeal than the industry median of 1.44.

The closing price on Oct. 15 was $44.52 per share, having increased 104.69% over the past year. The market capitalization is $5.77 billion and the 52-week range is $21.46 to $45.83.

1449611721302872064.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for the stock and have established an average target price of $47.90 per share.

Mueller Industries Inc

The third company that holds the criteria is Mueller Industries Inc (

MLI, Financial), a Collierville, Tennessee-based manufacturer and seller of metal and plastic products.

As of Oct. 15, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 9.77, which is more compelling than the industry median of 23.98, while the PEG ratio of 1.03 is also more compelling than the industry median of 2.33.

The closing price on Oct. 15 was $43.36 per share, reflecting a 49.21% increase over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a 52-week range of $27.76 to $48.06.

1449611723311943680.png

An analyst on Wall Street recommends one rating of buy for the stock and has established a target price of $100 per share.

Meritor Inc

The fourth stock that qualifies is Meritor Inc (

MTOR, Financial), a Troy, Michigan-based manufacturer and seller of vehicle parts to original equipment manufacturers. The company also supplies the aftermarket of commercial vehicles.

As of Oct. 15, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 13.48, which is more appealing than the industry median of 16.39, while the PEG ratio is 0.65, which has more appeal than the industry median of 1.87.

The closing price on Oct. 15 was $25.85 per share, almost flat compared to the year-ago level. The market capitalization is $1.81 billion and the 52-week range is $20.50 to $33.56.

1449611729003614208.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for the stock and have established an average target price of $30.20 per share.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment