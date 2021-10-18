Columbus Point Llp Buys Canadian National Railway Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Ambev SA, Spotify Technology SA, GoDaddy Inc

- New Purchases: CNI, UNH, WDAY,
- Reduced Positions: SPOT, GDDY, MSFT, DHR, FISV, V, TMO, ADBE, VRSN, PYPL, NDAQ, SWK, BDX, ECL, LYV,
- Sold Out: ABEV, ANSS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,567 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 197,367 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,649 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 29,763 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
- Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 56,950 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $122.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 114,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $428.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 28,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $270.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 18,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)
Columbus Point Llp sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.76 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Columbus Point Llp sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $340.45 and $374.74, with an estimated average price of $361.22.
