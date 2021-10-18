Columbus Point Llp Buys Canadian National Railway Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Ambev SA, Spotify Technology SA, GoDaddy Inc

New Purchases: CNI, UNH, WDAY,

CNI, UNH, WDAY, Reduced Positions: SPOT, GDDY, MSFT, DHR, FISV, V, TMO, ADBE, VRSN, PYPL, NDAQ, SWK, BDX, ECL, LYV,

SPOT, GDDY, MSFT, DHR, FISV, V, TMO, ADBE, VRSN, PYPL, NDAQ, SWK, BDX, ECL, LYV, Sold Out: ABEV, ANSS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian National Railway Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Workday Inc, sells Ambev SA, Spotify Technology SA, GoDaddy Inc, Ansys Inc, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Point Llp. As of 2021Q3, Columbus Point Llp owns 18 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLUMBUS POINT LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbus+point+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,567 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 197,367 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,649 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 29,763 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 56,950 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%

Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $122.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 114,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $428.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 28,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbus Point Llp initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $270.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 18,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbus Point Llp sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.76 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17.

Columbus Point Llp sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $340.45 and $374.74, with an estimated average price of $361.22.