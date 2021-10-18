Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Square Inc, CME Group Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Align Technology Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, INTC, ZS, ACN, MDT, CRWD, DOCU, GDRX, JWN, MMM, VTI, CRSP,
- Added Positions: MSFT, SCHP, PFF, SQ, VHT, VIG, CME, SHOP, PYPL, VBR, NVS, GS, QCOM, ROKU, HD, FPE, AMD, ABT, XBI, BABA, SPLK, PSX, TLT, JCI, GOOG, VTIP, TMUS, DGS, ABBV, VGT, GOOGL, TSM, PFL, CLX, FB, SGEN, IWB, LMT, GLD, NVDA, V, T,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, ALGN, LQD, VEA, MRK, VCSH, WY, MO, ERIC, OGN, SBUX, VMBS, VTEB, TAK, VXUS,
- Sold Out: VIAC, BIV, VTRS, UL, IEF, AGG, GDOT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,850 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,556 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,401 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 119,470 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 52,134 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $341.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $292.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 340.74%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $249.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65. The stock is now traded at around $211.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 43.32%. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1424.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 354 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $268.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $406.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $324.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77.Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $44.84 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.19.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56.
