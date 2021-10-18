Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Square Inc, CME Group Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Align Technology Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, CME Group Inc, Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Tilray Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Align Technology Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Organon, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moser+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,850 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.62%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,556 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,401 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 119,470 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 52,134 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $341.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $292.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 340.74%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $249.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65. The stock is now traded at around $211.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 43.32%. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1424.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.84%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $268.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $406.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $324.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77.

Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $44.84 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.19.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
