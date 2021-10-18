5 Popular Homebuilders Gurus Have Constructed Positions In

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

5 Popular Homebuilders Gurus Have Constructed Positions In

Investors see value in these companies

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Oct 18, 2021

Summary

  • Despite supply chain issues, housing demand remains strong.
  • These companies are popular among gurus.
Article's Main Image

While supply chain issues and labor shortages persist for the nation’s homebuilders, home buyer demand continues to be robust.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index reported builder confidence in the single-family home construction market rose four points to 80 in October, which is still positive despite being down from 85 in October of last year and from the record high of 90 in November 2020.

Of the index’s three components, current sales conditions climbed five points to 87, while sales expectations in the next six months increased three points to 84 and buyer traffic rose four points to 65.

As prices continue to rise to meet the increasing costs of land, labor and materials, the biggest concern now for builders and potential buyers alike is affordability. The U.S. Census noted the median price of a newly built home sold in August was 20% higher than in the same month last year.

Based on these developments, investors may be looking for good opportunities that gurus also see value in as of the end of the second quarter. According to the Aggregated Portfolio, a Premium GuruFocus feature, as of Oct. 18, homebuilders that are popular among gurus include D.R. Horton Inc. (

DHI, Financial), Lennar Corp. (LEN, Financial), Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH, Financial), PulteGroup Inc. (PHM, Financial) and Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL, Financial).

D.R. Horton

With a combined equity portfolio weight of 15.98%, 15 gurus are invested in D.R. Horton (

DHI, Financial).

The Fort Worth, Texas-based home construction company has a $31.43 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $87.82 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 8.8, a price-book ratio of 2.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently based on historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

1450131933521514496.png

GuruFocus rated D.R. Horton’s financial strength 5 out of 10. Although the company has issued approximately $1.2 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is at a manageable level. The robust Altman Z-Score of 6.2 also indicates it is in good standing. The return on invested capital overshadows the weighted average cost of capital, so value is being created as the company grows.

The company’s profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating, boosted by operating margin expansion, returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform a majority of competitors, a high Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9, which implies business conditions are healthy, and a predictability rank of 3.5 out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 9.3% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in D.R. Horton,

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 1.1% of its outstanding shares. David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments, the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and several other gurus also own the stock.

Lennar

Fourteen gurus have positions in Lennar (

LEN, Financial), representing a combined weight of 12.87%.

The homebuilder, which is headquartered in Miami, has a market cap of $30.07 billion; its shares were trading around $99.36 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-book ratio of 1.5 and a price-sales ratio of 1.2.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued currently.

1450137467213582336.png

Lennar’s financial strength was rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus. While assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing, the Altman Z-Score of 4.23 indicates the company is in good standing. The ROIC also eclipses the WACC, indicating good value creation is occurring.

The company’s profitability fared even better with an 8 out of 10 rating, driven by expanding margins, strong returns that outperform industry peers, a high Piotroski F-Score of 8 and a three-star predictability rank as revenue and earnings growth been consistent. GuruFocus data shows companies with this rank return an average of 8.2% annually.

With a 0.92% stake, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Other gurus invested in the stock include the

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Fisher, Pioneer Investments, Dalio, Grantham, Baron, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio).

Tri Pointe Homes

Holding a combined portfolio weight of 1.7%, 12 gurus have positions in Tri Pointe Homes (

TPH, Financial).

The Incline Village, Nevada-based homebuilder has a $2.66 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $23.99 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-book ratio of 1.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.8.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

1450143003669696512.png

GuruFocus rated Tri Pointe’s financial strength 4 out of 10. Although the cash-to-debt ratio is underperforming compared to over half of other industry players, the company has a high Altman Z-Score of 3.74. The ROIC also surpasses the WACC, indicating value is being created.

The company’s profitability fared better, scoring a 7 out of 10 rating. Despite having a declining operating margin, Tri Pointe is supported by strong returns that outperform over half its competitors. It also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 8.

Fisher is the company’s largest guru shareholder with 0.79% of its outstanding shares. Grantham, Hotchkis & Wiley,

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Hussman, among others, also have positions in the stock.

PulteGroup

A total of 11 gurus have a position in PulteGroup (

PHM, Financial), carrying a combined equity portfolio weight of 4.38%.

The home construction company headquartered in Atlanta has a market cap of $12.77 billion; its shares were trading around $49.20 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-book ratio of 1.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently.

1450168044490854400.png

PulteGroup’s financial strength and profitability were both rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to a comfortable level of interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 4.27 indicates the company is in good standing. The ROIC is also above the WACC, indicating value is being created.

The company also has an expanding operating margin, strong returns that outperform a majority of industry peers and a high Piotroski F-Score of 7. PulteGroup has a one-star predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return, on average, 1.1% annually.

Of the gurus invested in PulteGroup, Tepper has the largest stake with 0.58% of outstanding shares. Grantham, Simons’ firm, Pioneer Investments, Royce, Dalio and

Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Toll Brothers

With a combined equity portfolio weight of 0.37%, Toll Brothers (

TOL, Financial) is held by 10 gurus.

The Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based homebuilder has a $7.27 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $59.65 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-book ratio of 1.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued currently.

1450177817777016832.png

GuruFocus rated Toll Brothers’ financial strength 4 out of 10. While the debt-related ratios are underperforming versus the industry, it has a high Altman Z-Score of 3.23.

The company’s financial strength fared better with a 7 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is in decline, Toll Brothers’ returns outperform around half of its competitors. It also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 7 and a one-star predictability rank.

With a 0.15% holding, Pioneer Investments has the largest position in Toll Brothers among the gurus. Baron, Royce, Dalio, Fisher, Jones and several other gurus also have positions in the stock.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment