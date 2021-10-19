Parker Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, White Mountains Insurance Group, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF

New Purchases: USMV, DVY, ITOT, DELL, DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, White Mountains Insurance Group, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parker Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Parker Investment Management, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $586 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 609,919 shares, 37.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.75% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 779,621 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.66% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 343,307 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,463 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,360 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.327400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 120,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36. The stock is now traded at around $110.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $170.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 779,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 278.95%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $872.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 31,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 218.09%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 28,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 114.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.64.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Parker Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.