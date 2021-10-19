Exane Asset Management Buys UBS Group AG, T-Mobile US Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: C, GOOG, ABNB,

C, GOOG, ABNB, Added Positions: UBS, TMUS, LIN, ATVI, STLA, GS, ALC, MSFT, DECK,

UBS, TMUS, LIN, ATVI, STLA, GS, ALC, MSFT, DECK, Reduced Positions: OMC,

OMC, Sold Out: VRTX, BIO, AMZN, PM, JPM, TJX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UBS Group AG, T-Mobile US Inc, Citigroup Inc, Linde PLC, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exane Asset Management. As of 2021Q3, Exane Asset Management owns 13 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,257,750 shares, 24.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% UBS Group AG (UBS) - 4,096,640 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.75% Linde PLC (LIN) - 218,979 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77% Stellantis NV (STLA) - 3,361,065 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.56% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 231,290 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.17%

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $71.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 250,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2874.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,756 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exane Asset Management initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.970700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,958 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 49.75%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 4,096,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 197.17%. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 231,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Linde PLC by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91. The stock is now traded at around $310.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 218,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 168.31%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 217,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $412.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 46,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exane Asset Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 60.88%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 38,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.

Exane Asset Management sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.