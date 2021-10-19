Goodwin Daniel L Buys Coinbase Global Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp,

New Purchases: COIN, DIA, VOD, DBRG, COST, XLNX, LRCX, CYBR, AMED,

COIN, DIA, VOD, DBRG, COST, XLNX, LRCX, CYBR, AMED, Added Positions: AMZN, GOOG, SPY, MSFT, BABA, GOOGL, FB, QQQ, PANW,

AMZN, GOOG, SPY, MSFT, BABA, GOOGL, FB, QQQ, PANW, Reduced Positions: UNH, NVDA, CSCO, AMD, CONE, JD, SAIC, ORCL, AVGO, WDAY,

UNH, NVDA, CSCO, AMD, CONE, JD, SAIC, ORCL, AVGO, WDAY, Sold Out: QTS, EVRG, 6CL0, MPWR, HACK, PACB, RNG, KO, RNP, EPD, NXPI,

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vodafone Group PLC, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, , Cisco Systems Inc, Evergy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodwin Daniel L. As of 2021Q3, Goodwin Daniel L owns 110 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) - 8,243,532 shares, 49.29% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,201 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,987 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 27,552 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) - 252,583 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19. The stock is now traded at around $354.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $464.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $171.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2861.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $370.18 and $517.92, with an estimated average price of $454.36.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $60.29 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $62.57.

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $24.86 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $29.71.