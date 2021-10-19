Goodwin Daniel L Buys Coinbase Global Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp,

- New Purchases: COIN, DIA, VOD, DBRG, COST, XLNX, LRCX, CYBR, AMED,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOG, SPY, MSFT, BABA, GOOGL, FB, QQQ, PANW,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, NVDA, CSCO, AMD, CONE, JD, SAIC, ORCL, AVGO, WDAY,
- Sold Out: QTS, EVRG, 6CL0, MPWR, HACK, PACB, RNG, KO, RNP, EPD, NXPI,
For the details of Goodwin Daniel L's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodwin+daniel+l/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Goodwin Daniel L
- Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) - 8,243,532 shares, 49.29% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,201 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.89%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,987 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 27,552 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) - 252,583 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio.
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19. The stock is now traded at around $354.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $464.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $171.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2861.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (QTS)
Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55.Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)
Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.Sold Out: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $370.18 and $517.92, with an estimated average price of $454.36.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $60.29 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $62.57.Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $24.86 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $29.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Goodwin Daniel L. Also check out:
1. Goodwin Daniel L's Undervalued Stocks
2. Goodwin Daniel L's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Goodwin Daniel L's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Goodwin Daniel L keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment