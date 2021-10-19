Logo
Goodwin Daniel L Buys Coinbase Global Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Goodwin Daniel L (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Vodafone Group PLC, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, , Cisco Systems Inc, Evergy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodwin Daniel L. As of 2021Q3, Goodwin Daniel L owns 110 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goodwin Daniel L's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodwin+daniel+l/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goodwin Daniel L
  1. Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) - 8,243,532 shares, 49.29% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,201 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.89%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,987 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 27,552 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio.
  5. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) - 252,583 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19. The stock is now traded at around $354.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $464.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $171.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2861.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55.

Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Sold Out: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $370.18 and $517.92, with an estimated average price of $454.36.

Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The sale prices were between $60.29 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $62.57.

Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $24.86 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $29.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Goodwin Daniel L. Also check out:

1. Goodwin Daniel L's Undervalued Stocks
2. Goodwin Daniel L's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Goodwin Daniel L's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Goodwin Daniel L keeps buying
