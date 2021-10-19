Yacktman Fund Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Weatherford International PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, Macy's Inc

- New Purchases: WFRD, VTSC,
- Added Positions: CNQ, CTSH, UHAL, ABF, 005387, 033780,
- Reduced Positions: M, GS, CON, BNR, 5947,
- Sold Out: COP, XOM, VMI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Fund
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 10,800,000 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio.
- Bollore SA (BOL) - 97,075,700 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio.
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 9,100,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.19%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 125,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.
- Brenntag SE (BNR) - 3,500,000 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSC)
Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $63.6, with an estimated average price of $58.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 168,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 9,100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,086,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 95.11%. The purchase prices were between $559.1 and $673.74, with an estimated average price of $626.93. The stock is now traded at around $720.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 141,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Associated British Foods PLC by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,030,571 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hyundai Motor Co (005387)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $95500 and $115000, with an estimated average price of $103538. The stock is now traded at around $99800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.Sold Out: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)
Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $220.88 and $250.55, with an estimated average price of $237.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yacktman Fund.
