Yacktman Fund Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Weatherford International PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, Macy's Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Natural Resources, Weatherford International PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Amerco Inc, Associated British Foods PLC, sells ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp, Macy's Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Rinnai Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q3, Yacktman Fund owns 55 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Yacktman Fund

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 10,800,000 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Bollore SA (BOL) - 97,075,700 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 9,100,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 125,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Brenntag SE (BNR) - 3,500,000 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%

Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $63.6, with an estimated average price of $58.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 168,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 9,100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,086,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 95.11%. The purchase prices were between $559.1 and $673.74, with an estimated average price of $626.93. The stock is now traded at around $720.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 141,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Associated British Foods PLC by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $18.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,030,571 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $95500 and $115000, with an estimated average price of $103538. The stock is now traded at around $99800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.

Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $220.88 and $250.55, with an estimated average price of $237.77.