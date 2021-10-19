Peak Financial Management, Inc. Buys Blackstone Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Adobe Inc

New Purchases: BX, ESGU, SUSC, JPM, RGEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Repligen Corp, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Adobe Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peak Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Peak Financial Management, Inc. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 122,434 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% (ACIM) - 365,753 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,504 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 467,610 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 198,744 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $27.79. The stock is now traded at around $27.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.77 and $324.21, with an estimated average price of $256.26. The stock is now traded at around $262.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.