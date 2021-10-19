Peak Financial Management, Inc. Buys Blackstone Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: BX, ESGU, SUSC, JPM, RGEN,
- Added Positions: SCHP, VCIT, BWX, IHY, SCHZ, AGG, IGSB, TIP, SHYG, COMT, VWO, GLTR, MRNA, IJR, SCHM, SCHE, SCHX, SCHH, ITOT, IEMG, SUSA, DSI, SCZ, GOOGL, XXII, MSFT, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, SCHB, AMZN, TSM, BA, COST, NVDA, TOTL, BSX, FB, JNJ, SPY,
- Sold Out: PYPL, XOM, ADBE, DD,
For the details of Peak Financial Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peak+financial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Peak Financial Management, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 122,434 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- (ACIM) - 365,753 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 47,504 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 467,610 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 198,744 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $27.79. The stock is now traded at around $27.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.77 and $324.21, with an estimated average price of $256.26. The stock is now traded at around $262.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 693 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.
